|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 Apr 2024
|13 Jun 2024
|-
|0.6
|6
|Final
|Recommendation of final dividend of ? 0.60 per equity share of face value of ? 10 each, to the shareholders of the Company which shall be subject to the shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
