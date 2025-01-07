Intimation of the date of Annual General Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the summary of proceedings of the 24th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024) Please find attached the voting results of the 24th Annual General Meeting and consolidated report issued by the scrutiniser pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/07/2024)