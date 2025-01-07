iifl-logo-icon 1
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd AGM

633.7
(-1.32%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:09:56 AM

ICICI Pru Life CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Jun 202415 May 2024
Intimation of the date of Annual General Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the summary of proceedings of the 24th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024) Please find attached the voting results of the 24th Annual General Meeting and consolidated report issued by the scrutiniser pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/07/2024)

ICICI Pru Life: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

7 Jan 2025|07:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

23 Oct 2024|09:06 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
ICICI Prudential Faces ₹429 Crore GST Demand, Plans Appeal

ICICI Prudential Faces ₹429 Crore GST Demand, Plans Appeal

28 Aug 2024|02:56 PM

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has witnessed a 35% gain since the beginning of the year, and 39% gain since the beginning of the year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

Read More
Read More

