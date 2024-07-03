ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd Summary

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited was incorporated on 20th July 2000, as a Public Limited Company. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on October 16, 2000. The Holding Company is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for carrying out the business of life insurance pursuant to the Registration Certificate dated November 24, 2000. ICICI Prudential is a joint venture between ICICI Bank Limited and Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited. It is one of the first private sector life insurance companies in India and commenced operations in fiscal 2001. The Holding Company carries on business of providing life insurance, pensions and health insurance products to individuals and groups. Riders providing additional benefits are offered under some of these products. The business is conducted in participating, non-participating and unit linked lines of businesses. These products are distributed through individual agents, corporate agents, banks, brokers, and the Holding Companys proprietary sales force.In 2001-02, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance crossed the mark of 1- lakh policies. During the year 2004-05, the company crossed the mark of 1 million policies. During the year 2007-08, the company crossed the mark of 5 million policies. Also during the year, its total premium crossed Rs 10000 crore mark and the assets under management crossed Rs 25000 crore mark. During the year 2009-10, the company established a wholly owned subsidiary, ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company Limited, which is registered as a fund manager with the Pensions Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India for the purposes of undertaking pension funds related business. During the year, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance turned profitable and registered profit of Rs 258 crore. During the year, the companys assets under management crossed Rs 50000 crores mark. During the year 2011-12, the company announced maiden dividend to the shareholders. During the year 2014-15, ICICI Prudential Life became the first private life insurer to attain assets under management of Rs 1 lakh crore.ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Companys initial public offer (IPO) opened for subscription on 19 September 2016 and closed on 21 September 2016. One its promoters ICICI Bank offered 18.13 crore shares in the price band from Rs 300 to Rs 334 per share in the IPO. There was no fresh issue of shares from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. On 29 September 2016, ICICI Prudential Life was listed on the bourses and it became the first pure play life insurance company in India to be listed on the Indian stock exchanges. On 27 November 2017, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited (ICICI Pru Life) announced that it has implemented the Electronic - National Automated Clearing House (e-NACH) service of the National Payment Corporation of India. The total gross premium collected by the Company grew by 21.1% from Rs 223.54 billion in FY2017 to Rs 270.69 billion in FY2018. The Companys assets under management at 31 March 2018 was Rs 1,395.32 billion as against Rs 1,229.19 billion in the previous year.The Value of New Business grew from Rs 6.66 billion in FY2017 to Rs 12.86 billion in FY2018, representing an increase of 93.1%.ICICI Prudential Life Insurance was recognised and awarded the Best Term Insurance Provider of the Year by Money Today Financial Awards 2017-18.The total premium collected by the Company grew by 14.3% from Rs 270.69 billion in FY2018 to Rs 309.30 billion in FY2019. The Companys assets under management at 31 March 2019 were Rs 1,604.10 billion.The Value of new business grew from Rs 12.86 billion in FY2018 to Rs 13.28 billion in FY2019, representing an increase of 3.3%.The Company reaches its customers through 508 offices in 446 locations as at 31 March 2019.The new business received premium grew by 20.4% from Rs 102.52 billion in FY2019 to Rs 123.48 billion in FY2020.The retail renewal premium increased by 2.2% from Rs 202.25 billion in FY2019 to Rs 206.64 billion in FY2020. The Companys assets under management at 31 March 2020 were Rs 1,529.68 billion.The Value of New Business (VNB) grew from Rs 13.28 billion in FY2019 to Rs 16.05 billion in FY2020, representing an increase of 20.9%.The new business received premium grew by 5.5% from Rs 123.48 billion in FY2020 to Rs 130.32 billion in FY2021.The retail renewal premium increased by 6.3% from Rs 206.64 billion in FY2020 to Rs 219.58 billion in FY2021. During the year 2020-21, the Companys assets under management crossed Rs 2 trillion, and stood at Rs 2.14 trillion at 31 March 2021. The Value of New Business grew from Rs 16.05 billion in FY2020 to Rs 16.21 billion in FY2021, representing an increase of 1.0%.The Company reaches its customers through 517 offices in 449 locations as of 31 March 2021.The new business premium was Rs 25.59 billion for the quarter ended 30 June 2021, a growth of 70.6% as compared to Rs 14.99 billion as at 30 June 2020.The Value of New Business (VNB) for was Rs 3.58 billion for the quarter ended 30 June 2021, a significant growth of 78.1% over the first quarter of FY2021.The total assets under management of the Company was Rs 2,231.71 billion at 30 June 2021 which makes it one of the largest fund managers in India. The Company had a debt-equity mix of 53%:47% at 30 June 2021.The new business premium was Rs 64.61 billion at the end of first half of FY2022, a growth of 45.0% as compared to Rs 44.56 billion at the end of first half of FY2021.The total assets under management of the Company was Rs 2,370.87 billion at 30 September 2021 which makes it one of the largest fund managers in India. The Company had a debt-equity mix of 52%:48% at 30 September 2021 and 97% of the debt investments are in AAA rated and government bonds.The total assets under management of the Company was Rs 2,375.60 billion at 31 December 2021 which makes it one of the largest fund managers in India. The Company had a debt-equity mix of 52:48% at 31 December 2021. 97.8% of the debt investments are in AAA rated and Government Bonds.The Company reaches its customers through 471 offices in 414 locations as of March 31, 2022. The new business premium increased by 15.4% to Rs. 150.36 billion in FY2022. The Total Assets under Management grew by 12% to reach Rs. 2,404.92 billion as on March 31, 2022. The Company settled over 259,803 mortality claims amounting to a total of Rs. 52.75 billion in FY2022 with individual claim settlement ratio of 97.82% and group claim settlement ratio of 97.74%. Additionally, it has settled 319,939 surrender claims from its retail business operations and 115,981 from group business, amounting to a total of Rs. 202.86 billion.In FY2023, the Company launched innovative products such as ICICI Pru Sukh Samruddhi and ICICI Pru Gold. The Company reaches its customers through 471 offices in 408 locations as of March 31, 2023. The Company settled over 246,273 mortality claims amounting to a total of Rs 38.51 (Individual Rs 19.50, Group Rs 19.01) billion in FY2023 with individual claim settlement ratio of 95.3% and group claim settlement ratio of 98.9%. The new business premium increased by to Rs.169.22 billion in FY2023.