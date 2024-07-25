iifl-logo-icon 1
MRF Ltd Option Chain

1,17,300
(-1.33%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--1,15,000₹1-89.18%200-51.80%
--1,16,000₹0.1-99.49%235-7.84%
150%₹13,986.70%1,17,000₹1-90%10-33.33%
50%₹9,807.250%1,18,000₹0.15-97%205-2.38%
00%₹10,492.80%1,18,500--
50%₹10,522.050%1,19,000₹0.05-99.75%200%
50%₹8,5000%1,20,000₹0.05-99.3%965-23.71%
--1,20,500₹1,084.10%50%
50%₹8,783.60%1,21,000₹0.05-99.75%1000%
250%₹10,146.250%1,22,000₹0.05-99.75%165-5.71%
300%₹12,0000%1,22,500₹20.050%450%
50%₹4,792.550%1,23,000₹4500%1250%
100%₹7,502.40%1,23,500₹9080%100%
150%₹4,280.750%1,24,000₹1-95.95%22555.17%
50%₹7,4990%1,24,500₹1,386.450%300%
210-2.32%₹12,44751.79%1,25,000₹0.1-99.65%745-18.13%
500%₹6,343.850%1,25,500₹650.150%850%
250%₹7,522.950%1,26,000₹19.75-47.05%205-4.65%
1000%₹4,836.50%1,26,500₹0.05-99.89%500%
950%₹9,852.550%1,27,000₹0.5-99.77%170-15%
650%₹3,599.950%1,27,500₹0.15-99.97%900%
1300%₹10,094.450%1,28,000₹0.1-99.77%315-46.61%
1400%₹5,431.350%1,28,500₹769.350%1000%
380-1.29%₹9,262.614.68%1,29,000₹16.7-70.9%435-1.13%
4350%₹5,542.90%1,29,500₹20.05-98.31%2400%
415-12.63%₹7,110.85-0.83%1,30,000₹0.05-99.91%810-38.63%
1550%₹6,9000%1,30,500₹0.05-99.32%1,040-17.46%
420-1.17%₹6,464.752.23%1,31,000₹1.5-98.05%240-74.73%
140-3.44%₹5,956.455.97%1,31,500₹8-91.45%270-30.76%
575-4.16%₹5,5007.69%1,32,000₹4.5-94.85%345-29.59%
155-3.12%₹4,380-10.37%1,32,500₹0.3-99.7%280-3.44%
690-2.81%₹4,466.87.65%1,33,000₹14-88.28%700-4.10%
160-15.78%₹3,891.13.47%1,33,500₹10-92.9%120-45.45%
225-6.25%₹3,004-7.15%1,34,000₹1-99.54%615-13.98%
30-60%₹3,212.11.62%1,34,500₹6,561.050%150%
520-32.02%₹3,007.525.42%1,35,000₹24-93.9%475-29.10%
200%₹1,728.3-22.27%1,35,500₹5.65-98.82%15-86.95%
90-59.09%₹1,500-18.04%1,36,000₹44.7-92.29%29016%
1200%₹2,082.446.13%1,36,500₹28.9-96.91%40-20%
100-66.66%₹300-74.36%1,37,000₹363.75-67.2%6585.71%
20-81.81%₹1,252.1548.77%1,37,500₹499-60.47%30-50%
85-71.18%₹15-97.95%1,38,000₹900-68.34%10-60%
450%₹779.950%1,38,500--
120-7.69%₹3.4-99.07%1,39,000--
25-28.57%₹55086.56%1,39,500--
1,660-55.90%₹1-99.58%1,40,000₹6,445.60%150%
200%₹99.950%1,40,500--
50100%₹117.3-28.27%1,41,000--
--1,41,500₹12,427.750%100%
330-37.14%₹38.2-65.66%1,42,000--
50-87.5%₹3-96.57%1,43,000--
60-47.82%₹3.1-99.22%1,44,000--
1,195-37.59%₹0.05-99.93%1,45,000₹14,742.750%50%
715-65.70%₹2-96.49%1,46,000--

MRF shares soar as quarterly revenue jumps 12%

MRF shares soar as quarterly revenue jumps 12%

8 Aug 2024|03:53 PM

MRF Ltd shares has gained a total of 29% in the last one year and 8% since the beginning of the year.

Read More

