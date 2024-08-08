iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

MRF shares soar as quarterly revenue jumps 12%

8 Aug 2024 , 03:53 PM

On Thursday, MRF Ltd. shares surged up to 5% following the company’s quarterly results announcement For the June quarter, MRF reported a net profit of ₹562.5 Crore, marking a 3.3% decline from ₹581.5 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter rose by 12% to ₹7,077.8 Crore, compared to ₹6,323.3 Crore in the previous year. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 2.1% year-on-year, reaching ₹1,137.8 Crore.

The EBITDA margin narrowed by 160 basis points to 16.1% from 17.6% the previous year. MRF’s other income for the quarter grew by 12% year-on-year to ₹82.7 Crore.

At the time of writing on August 08, 2024 at 3:37 pm, shares of MRF Ltd is trading at ₹1,39,893 which is a 3.93% gain than the previous close. MRF Ltd shares has gained a total of 29% in the last one year and 8% since the beginning of the year.

No dividend was declared for this quarter; however, MRF announced a record final dividend of ₹194 per share in the previous quarter.

The company had also issued two interim dividends of ₹3 each during the 2024 financial year, totaling a payout of ₹200 per share, or 2,000% on shares with a face value of ₹10.

Related Tags

  • MRF
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.