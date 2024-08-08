Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
18,989.51
15,921.35
15,991.14
14,821.92
yoy growth (%)
19.27
-0.43
7.88
11.84
Raw materials
-12,426.54
-9,228.77
-9,508.91
-9,067.86
As % of sales
65.43
57.96
59.46
61.17
Employee costs
-1,471.94
-1,387.87
-1,320.51
-1,074.65
As % of sales
7.75
8.71
8.25
7.25
Other costs
-3,078.37
-2,410.03
-2,838.02
-2,409.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.21
15.13
17.74
16.25
Operating profit
2,012.66
2,894.68
2,323.7
2,269.94
OPM
10.59
18.18
14.53
15.31
Depreciation
-1,201.41
-1,136.92
-980.62
-705.34
Interest expense
-247.01
-264.72
-274.26
-245.17
Other income
314.92
207.23
330.5
282.48
Profit before tax
879.15
1,700.27
1,399.32
1,601.91
Taxes
-231.82
-451.21
-4.34
-509.63
Tax rate
-26.36
-26.53
-0.31
-31.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
647.33
1,249.06
1,394.98
1,092.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
647.34
1,249.06
1,394.98
1,092.28
yoy growth (%)
-48.17
-10.46
27.71
-24.72
NPM
3.4
7.84
8.72
7.36
MRF Ltd shares has gained a total of 29% in the last one year and 8% since the beginning of the year.Read More
