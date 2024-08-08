iifl-logo-icon 1
MRF Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,21,200
(-1.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:24:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

18,989.51

15,921.35

15,991.14

14,821.92

yoy growth (%)

19.27

-0.43

7.88

11.84

Raw materials

-12,426.54

-9,228.77

-9,508.91

-9,067.86

As % of sales

65.43

57.96

59.46

61.17

Employee costs

-1,471.94

-1,387.87

-1,320.51

-1,074.65

As % of sales

7.75

8.71

8.25

7.25

Other costs

-3,078.37

-2,410.03

-2,838.02

-2,409.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.21

15.13

17.74

16.25

Operating profit

2,012.66

2,894.68

2,323.7

2,269.94

OPM

10.59

18.18

14.53

15.31

Depreciation

-1,201.41

-1,136.92

-980.62

-705.34

Interest expense

-247.01

-264.72

-274.26

-245.17

Other income

314.92

207.23

330.5

282.48

Profit before tax

879.15

1,700.27

1,399.32

1,601.91

Taxes

-231.82

-451.21

-4.34

-509.63

Tax rate

-26.36

-26.53

-0.31

-31.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

647.33

1,249.06

1,394.98

1,092.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

647.34

1,249.06

1,394.98

1,092.28

yoy growth (%)

-48.17

-10.46

27.71

-24.72

NPM

3.4

7.84

8.72

7.36

Whatsapp
