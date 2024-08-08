MRF Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
879.15
1,700.27
1,399.32
1,601.91
Depreciation
-1,201.41
-1,136.92
-980.62
-705.34
Tax paid
-231.82
-451.21
-4.34
-509.63
Working capital
3,282.84
-3,303.05
1,379.19
-755.8
Other operating items
Operating
2,728.77
-3,190.91
1,793.55
-368.86
Capital expenditure
1,199.26
1,618.96
4,449.06
1,235.91
Free cash flow
3,928.03
-1,571.95
6,242.61
867.04
Equity raised
26,300.31
23,925.67
20,207.63
17,073.3
Investing
-2,210.95
4,335.99
-2,606.26
752.09
Financing
3,326.46
1,517.81
-2.08
1,625.99
Dividends paid
0
0
2.54
25.44
Net in cash
31,343.85
28,207.52
23,844.44
20,343.87
MRF Ltd shares has gained a total of 29% in the last one year and 8% since the beginning of the year.Read More
