MRF Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,22,870
(-2.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

MRF FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

879.15

1,700.27

1,399.32

1,601.91

Depreciation

-1,201.41

-1,136.92

-980.62

-705.34

Tax paid

-231.82

-451.21

-4.34

-509.63

Working capital

3,282.84

-3,303.05

1,379.19

-755.8

Other operating items

Operating

2,728.77

-3,190.91

1,793.55

-368.86

Capital expenditure

1,199.26

1,618.96

4,449.06

1,235.91

Free cash flow

3,928.03

-1,571.95

6,242.61

867.04

Equity raised

26,300.31

23,925.67

20,207.63

17,073.3

Investing

-2,210.95

4,335.99

-2,606.26

752.09

Financing

3,326.46

1,517.81

-2.08

1,625.99

Dividends paid

0

0

2.54

25.44

Net in cash

31,343.85

28,207.52

23,844.44

20,343.87

