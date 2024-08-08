Declaration of Second Interim Dividend In the said Meeting, the Board of Directors has declared a Second Interim Dividend of Rs.3/- per equity share [30%] for the financial year ending 31st March,2024. The Company has fixed Wednesday, 21st February,2024 [21.02.2024] as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Second Interim Dividend. The Second Interim Dividend declared will be paid on or after Monday, 4th March,2024 [04.03.2024].