MRF Ltd Dividend

1,14,500
(0.24%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

MRF CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend8 Nov 202419 Nov 202419 Nov 2024330Interim
Board Meeting Outcome for Declaration Of Interim Dividend
Dividend3 May 202425 Jul 2024-1941940Final
The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 1941 - (1940%) per share of Rs.10 each. The Company has already declared and paid two interim dividends of Rs.31- (30%) each-per share for the financial year ended 3pt March, 2024. The total dividend for the financial year ended 3pt March 2024 works out ~ ....- to Rs. 2001 - (2000%) per share of Rs.10 each .
Dividend9 Feb 202421 Feb 202421 Feb 2024330Interim 2
Declaration of Second Interim Dividend In the said Meeting, the Board of Directors has declared a Second Interim Dividend of Rs.3/- per equity share [30%] for the financial year ending 31st March,2024. The Company has fixed Wednesday, 21st February,2024 [21.02.2024] as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Second Interim Dividend. The Second Interim Dividend declared will be paid on or after Monday, 4th March,2024 [04.03.2024].

MRF: Related News

MRF shares soar as quarterly revenue jumps 12%

MRF shares soar as quarterly revenue jumps 12%

8 Aug 2024|03:53 PM

MRF Ltd shares has gained a total of 29% in the last one year and 8% since the beginning of the year.

