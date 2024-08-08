|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|8 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|3
|30
|Interim
|Board Meeting Outcome for Declaration Of Interim Dividend
|Dividend
|3 May 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|-
|194
|1940
|Final
|The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 1941 - (1940%) per share of Rs.10 each. The Company has already declared and paid two interim dividends of Rs.31- (30%) each-per share for the financial year ended 3pt March, 2024. The total dividend for the financial year ended 3pt March 2024 works out ~ ....- to Rs. 2001 - (2000%) per share of Rs.10 each .
|Dividend
|9 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|3
|30
|Interim 2
|Declaration of Second Interim Dividend In the said Meeting, the Board of Directors has declared a Second Interim Dividend of Rs.3/- per equity share [30%] for the financial year ending 31st March,2024. The Company has fixed Wednesday, 21st February,2024 [21.02.2024] as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Second Interim Dividend. The Second Interim Dividend declared will be paid on or after Monday, 4th March,2024 [04.03.2024].
MRF Ltd shares has gained a total of 29% in the last one year and 8% since the beginning of the year.Read More
