|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|MRF LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 and declaration of interim dividend if any Board Meeting Outcome for Declaration Of Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|MRF LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|MRF LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 and declaration of final dividend Declaration of final dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|MRF LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December2023 and declaration of Second Interim Dividend. Declaration of Second Interim Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
MRF Ltd shares has gained a total of 29% in the last one year and 8% since the beginning of the year.Read More
