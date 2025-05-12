Ather Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Preference Capital
0.8
0.6
0.38
0.36
Reserves
545.1
613.1
224.5
375.8
Net Worth
545.91
613.71
224.9
376.18
Minority Interest
Debt
477.7
671.6
298.5
218.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,023.61
1,285.31
523.4
595.08
Fixed Assets
529.5
581.9
427.2
353.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
292.2
285.9
37.3
92.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-245.89
241.31
-29.8
93.49
Inventories
116.7
257.4
60.7
56.7
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.6
1.2
1
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
525.7
674.2
203.6
183
Sundry Creditors
-406.6
-391.7
-120.9
-67.6
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-483.29
-299.79
-174.2
-78.61
Cash
447.8
176.2
88.7
55.3
Total Assets
1,023.61
1,285.31
523.4
595.09
