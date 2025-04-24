Ather Energy Ltd Summary

Ather Energy Limited was originally incorporated as Ather Energy Private Limited dated October 21, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Chennai. Upon the conversion of Company into a Public Limited, the name was changed to Ather Energy Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated August 27, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.Ather Energy has been a pioneer in the Indian electric two-wheeler (E2W) market. The Company was founded by Tarun S Mehta and Swapnil B. Jain in 2013, focusing on product and technology development to build an E2W ecosystem. Ather Energy is a pure play EV company that designs all its products ground-up in India. Ather launched its first product, the Ather 450, in June, 2018. With the Ather 450, it introduced connected features through a 3G SIM card, touchscreen dashboard, aluminium chassis and cloud integration as a pioneer in the E2W industry. It was the first E2W to offer a top speed of 80 kmph, comparable to internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters in 2018. Their E2W portfolio currently consists of two product lines, the Ather 450 and the Ather Rizta line, comprising a total of seven variants. Launched in April 2024, the Ather Rizta features a large seat, WhatsApp notifications displayed on vehicle dashboard, voice commands through Alexa Skills, up to 56 L of storage and introduced traction control to the Indian E2W market. Apart from these, the Company assemble E2Ws and manufacture battery packs at manufacturing factory located near Hosur, Tamil Nadu. At the Hosur Factory, the Company had a total annual installed capacity of 420,000 units for E2Ws and 379,800 units for battery packs as at March 31, 2024. E2Ws are complemented by their product ecosystem, which comprises charging infrastructure, accessories and the Atherstack.The Company is planning to raise funds from public through IPO aggregating upto 3100 Crore Equity Shares through Fresh Issue and by issuing upto 22,000,766 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.