What is a Blend Fund?

Table of Content
The market is growing and everyone is here to reap the benefits. Equity mutual funds are seeing a surge not just in net investments but also in delivering extraordinary returns. For the uninitiated, an equity mutual fund is a combination of multiple stocks. Instead of buying stocks directly, an investor with a high-risk appetite usually can choose to invest his money in an equity fund, managed by professional fund managers. They choose investment avenues and create a perfect balance to build a portfolio that gives good returns.
However, with higher returns comes higher risks. What if you, as an investor, are looking for moderate returns in an equity mutual fund scheme without taking many risks? This is where an equity fund called a blend fund comes into play.
A blend fund is, as simple as its name suggests, a type of equity mutual fund. It is a combination of growth stocks and value stocks, crafted carefully to give good returns. A blend fund offers diversification under a pool of single portfolios.
This fund selects value stocks that give consistent returns to provide a backbone to the portfolio. The value stocks are chosen to keep in mind their strong fundamentals and other factors like frequency of dividend payment and rewarding the shareholders.
The growth stocks are selected to capitalize on the profit and gains from the market movement. They are selected based on the potential of market growth, probable earnings, and profit of the company.
A blend fund offers a diversification of growth and stability in one place. They also give benefits of risk moderation found in hybrid funds and higher returns of equity schemes. Blend funds come in many configurations, and an investor must be careful while selecting the fund that best suits his risk-return appetite.
Blend funds have multiple combinations of high-growth stocks and value investing stocks. A fund manager generally selects fundamental stocks that are undervalued to gain profits. At the same time, growth stocks are chosen based on the company’s future potential.
Blend funds are generally created based on market capitalization. These funds, like others, can be large-cap, mid-cap, or small-cap funds. An investor should select the best-suited blend fund as the allocation strategies may vary in different funds.
A blend fund may also be an index fund encompassing various growth and value stocks that give returns relatively after a long investment duration.
The sole difference between a blend fund and a balance is their asset allocation. A blend fund only invests in equity, while a balanced fund comprises fixed income securities as well as equities. The asset distribution in a balanced fund is often in a fixed ratio of multiple asset classes.
To put it together, blend funds are a good source of investment for investors with a moderate risk profile and looking for a good passive income in the long run. It is important to analyze your financial goals and risk profile before selecting the right type of equity fund for you.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Blend funds are a good source of investment for beginner investors or investors looking for long term investment. Seasoned investors or investors with a high-risk appetite should avoid blend funds as they are known for giving moderate returns through capital appreciation and dividend income only.
Some blend funds have given good returns in the past few years. Blend funds are good if you are looking for a passive income and find it risky to invest directly into equities.
As blend funds combine value and growth stocks, an investor should look out for stocks with appropriate asset allocation in both categories. Another point to keep in mind is the type of capitalization used to select stocks in a blend fund, as it impacts the returns. Apart from that, general lookouts like past year returns, fund managers, AMCs etc., are an added advantage to selecting a good blend fund.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.