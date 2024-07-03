HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
887.21
775.24
695.43
671.32
643.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
887.21
775.24
695.43
671.32
643.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
170.98
173.47
155.82
142.85
122.27
Total Income
1,058.19
948.71
851.25
814.17
765.35
Total Expenditure
183.77
180.88
156.75
162.09
162
PBIDT
874.42
767.83
694.5
652.08
603.35
Interest
2.27
2.31
2.32
2.16
2.27
PBDT
872.15
765.52
692.18
649.92
601.08
Depreciation
13.74
13.27
13.34
13.09
12.99
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
186.85
164.85
122.66
137.28
129.37
Deferred Tax
94.95
-16.36
15.34
11.63
22.2
Reported Profit After Tax
576.61
603.76
540.84
487.92
436.52
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
576.61
603.76
540.84
487.92
436.52
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
576.61
603.76
540.84
487.92
436.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
26.99
28.28
25.33
22.86
20.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
106.81
106.79
106.74
106.74
106.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
98.55
99.04
99.86
97.13
93.82
PBDTM(%)
98.3
98.74
99.53
96.81
93.46
PATM(%)
64.99
77.88
77.77
72.68
67.87
