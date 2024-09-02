HDFC Asset Management Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ending March 31 2024. 2. recommend Dividend if any for financial year ending March 31 2024. Board of Directors of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. April 19, 2024, has, inter-alia, approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). A copy of said results along with Auditors Report on the financial results with unmodified opinion are enclosed herewith and the same are being uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.hdfcfund.com. We would like to intimate that the Statutory Auditors have issued their reports with the unmodified opinion on financial statements. Further, the Board of Directors in the said meeting has recommended a dividend of Rs. 70/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each of the Company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend if approved by the shareholders, will be dispatched / remitted commencing from the day after the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Please note that in terms of the AMC Share Dealing Code and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for all the special employees and directors of the Company and their immediate relatives,in the shares of the Company shall remain closed till April 21, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 2:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:00 p.m. You are requested to take note of the above and arrange to bring to notice of all concerned Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.04.2024)