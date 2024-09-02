|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Jan 2025
|26 Dec 2024
|HDFC Asset Management Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting - scheduled to be held on Tuesday i.e. January 14 2025 Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|15 Oct 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|HDFC Asset Management Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ending September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|HDFC Asset Management Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ending June 30 2024 Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Jun 2024
|31 May 2024
|HDFC Asset Management Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve declaration of Interim Dividend instead of the final dividend Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cancellation of Dividend Declaration of Interim Dividend instead of Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Apr 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|HDFC Asset Management Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ending March 31 2024. 2. recommend Dividend if any for financial year ending March 31 2024. Board of Directors of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. April 19, 2024, has, inter-alia, approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). A copy of said results along with Auditors Report on the financial results with unmodified opinion are enclosed herewith and the same are being uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.hdfcfund.com. We would like to intimate that the Statutory Auditors have issued their reports with the unmodified opinion on financial statements. Further, the Board of Directors in the said meeting has recommended a dividend of Rs. 70/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each of the Company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend if approved by the shareholders, will be dispatched / remitted commencing from the day after the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Please note that in terms of the AMC Share Dealing Code and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for all the special employees and directors of the Company and their immediate relatives,in the shares of the Company shall remain closed till April 21, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 2:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:00 p.m. You are requested to take note of the above and arrange to bring to notice of all concerned Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.04.2024)
