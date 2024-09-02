|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|19 Apr 2024
|18 Jun 2024
|18 Jun 2024
|70
|1400
|Interim
|Board of Directors of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. April 19, 2024, has, inter-alia, approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). Further, the Board of Directors in the said meeting has recommended a dividend of Rs. 70/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each of the Company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend if approved by the shareholders, will be dispatched / remitted commencing from the day after the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cancellation of Dividend Declaration of Interim Dividend instead of Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.06.2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.