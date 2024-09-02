Board of Directors of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. April 19, 2024, has, inter-alia, approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). Further, the Board of Directors in the said meeting has recommended a dividend of Rs. 70/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each of the Company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend if approved by the shareholders, will be dispatched / remitted commencing from the day after the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cancellation of Dividend Declaration of Interim Dividend instead of Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.06.2024)