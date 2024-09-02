iifl-logo-icon 1
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd Dividend

4,093.95
(1.15%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

HDFC AMC CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend19 Apr 202418 Jun 202418 Jun 2024701400Interim
Board of Directors of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. April 19, 2024, has, inter-alia, approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). Further, the Board of Directors in the said meeting has recommended a dividend of Rs. 70/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each of the Company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend if approved by the shareholders, will be dispatched / remitted commencing from the day after the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cancellation of Dividend Declaration of Interim Dividend instead of Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.06.2024)

HDFC AMC: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

