Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and the half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and the half year ended September 30, 2024 and the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the said Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Sep 2024 12 Sep 2024

SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for Raising of Funds through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs. 5000 Crore through Private Placement in one or more tranches over a period of time. The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. September 18, 2024 , has, inter alia, approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs. 5,000 Crores in one or more tranches, on private placement basis. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 and the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the said Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 21 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 21, 2024 - Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Chief Operating Officer

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and the year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2024 alongwith the Auditor Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on the said financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve declaration and payment of Interim Dividend if any Intimation of Record Date for Declaration of Interim Dividend, if any (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.03.2024) The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia, declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (Rupees Two and Fifty Paise) (25 %) per equity share (face value of Rs. 10/- each) for the financial year 2023-24. The Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of payment of Interim Dividend is Thursday, March 28, 2024 and the said Interim Dividend will be credited/dispatched on or before April 17, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024