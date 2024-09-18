iifl-logo-icon 1
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd Board Meeting

744.5
(1.26%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:59:55 PM

SBI Cards CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and the half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and the half year ended September 30, 2024 and the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the said Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting18 Sep 202412 Sep 2024
SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for Raising of Funds through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs. 5000 Crore through Private Placement in one or more tranches over a period of time. The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. September 18, 2024 , has, inter alia, approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs. 5,000 Crores in one or more tranches, on private placement basis. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 and the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the said Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting21 Jun 202421 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 21, 2024 - Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Chief Operating Officer
Board Meeting26 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and the year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2024 alongwith the Auditor Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on the said financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024)
Board Meeting19 Mar 202414 Mar 2024
SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve declaration and payment of Interim Dividend if any Intimation of Record Date for Declaration of Interim Dividend, if any (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.03.2024) The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia, declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (Rupees Two and Fifty Paise) (25 %) per equity share (face value of Rs. 10/- each) for the financial year 2023-24. The Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of payment of Interim Dividend is Thursday, March 28, 2024 and the said Interim Dividend will be credited/dispatched on or before April 17, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and the nine months ended December 31 2023 Appointment of Mr. Ashwini Kumar Tewari (DIN:08797991) as a Nominee Director on the Board of the Company, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and the nine months ended December 31, 2023 and the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the said Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

SBI Cards: Related News

SBI Cards plans to raise ₹5,000 Crore via NCDs

SBI Cards plans to raise ₹5,000 Crore via NCDs

18 Sep 2024|03:03 PM

The company stated that funds will be raised through private placement in one or more tranches over a set time period.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

