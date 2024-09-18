|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and the half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and the half year ended September 30, 2024 and the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the said Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for Raising of Funds through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs. 5000 Crore through Private Placement in one or more tranches over a period of time. The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. September 18, 2024 , has, inter alia, approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs. 5,000 Crores in one or more tranches, on private placement basis. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 and the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the said Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Jun 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 21, 2024 - Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Chief Operating Officer
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|18 Apr 2024
|SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and the year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2024 alongwith the Auditor Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on the said financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Mar 2024
|14 Mar 2024
|SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve declaration and payment of Interim Dividend if any Intimation of Record Date for Declaration of Interim Dividend, if any (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.03.2024) The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia, declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (Rupees Two and Fifty Paise) (25 %) per equity share (face value of Rs. 10/- each) for the financial year 2023-24. The Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of payment of Interim Dividend is Thursday, March 28, 2024 and the said Interim Dividend will be credited/dispatched on or before April 17, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and the nine months ended December 31 2023 Appointment of Mr. Ashwini Kumar Tewari (DIN:08797991) as a Nominee Director on the Board of the Company, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and the nine months ended December 31, 2023 and the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the said Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)
