iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd Balance Sheet

710.25
(-1.70%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:49:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

951.01

946.07

943.18

943.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11,133.02

8,883.99

6,809.52

5,358.58

Net Worth

12,084.03

9,830.06

7,752.7

6,302.03

Minority Interest

Debt

39,891.08

31,109.61

22,982.46

17,894.78

Deferred Tax Liability Net

282.35

272.13

194.66

0

Total Liabilities

52,257.46

41,211.8

30,929.82

24,196.81

Fixed Assets

564.41

573.65

453.7

318.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

3,519.13

2,139.69

1,297.19

957.56

Deferred Tax Asset Net

636.96

518.8

413.19

395.09

Networking Capital

-4,271.61

-2,735.79

-2,527.9

-1,653.25

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

243.08

142.16

168.47

81.52

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1,681.43

1,727.94

1,216.9

1,081.28

Sundry Creditors

-1,507.71

-1,395.42

-1,116.8

-881.38

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4,688.41

-3,210.47

-2,796.47

-1,934.67

Cash

2,729.62

1,354.47

1,106.39

720.1

Total Assets

3,178.51

1,850.82

742.56

737.67

SBI Cards : related Articles

SBI Cards plans to raise ₹5,000 Crore via NCDs

SBI Cards plans to raise ₹5,000 Crore via NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|03:03 PM

The company stated that funds will be raised through private placement in one or more tranches over a set time period.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.