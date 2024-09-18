SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
951.01
946.07
943.18
943.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11,133.02
8,883.99
6,809.52
5,358.58
Net Worth
12,084.03
9,830.06
7,752.7
6,302.03
Minority Interest
Debt
39,891.08
31,109.61
22,982.46
17,894.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
282.35
272.13
194.66
0
Total Liabilities
52,257.46
41,211.8
30,929.82
24,196.81
Fixed Assets
564.41
573.65
453.7
318.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,519.13
2,139.69
1,297.19
957.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
636.96
518.8
413.19
395.09
Networking Capital
-4,271.61
-2,735.79
-2,527.9
-1,653.25
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
243.08
142.16
168.47
81.52
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1,681.43
1,727.94
1,216.9
1,081.28
Sundry Creditors
-1,507.71
-1,395.42
-1,116.8
-881.38
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4,688.41
-3,210.47
-2,796.47
-1,934.67
Cash
2,729.62
1,354.47
1,106.39
720.1
Total Assets
3,178.51
1,850.82
742.56
737.67
