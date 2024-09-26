iifl-logo-icon 1
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd Option Chain

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd Option Chain

722.25
(-1.16%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--420₹3.05-12.85%26,26,6000%
15,200-5%₹1794.67%600₹0.05-50%44,000-1.78%
--610₹3.450%8000%
--620₹0.20%2,4000%
--630₹0.30%3,2000%
--635₹0.90%00%
--640₹0.05-50%17,6000%
81,6000%₹128-11.72%650₹0.05-50%1,22,400-4.37%
--655₹0.60%4,0000%
--660₹0.05-50%44,0000%
--665₹0.05-75%23,2003.57%
00%₹1400%670₹0.05-50%90,4000.89%
--675₹0.150%11,2000%
72,8000%₹106.50%680₹0.05-66.66%1,80,000-2.17%
8000%₹116.850%685₹0.1-33.33%9,600-14.28%
25,6000%₹88.45-24.3%690₹0.050%1,29,600-2.40%
12,0000%₹90.60%695₹0.05-75%48,800-18.66%
1,30,400-2.97%₹82.9515.12%700₹0.05-50%2,88,000-11.54%
5,6000%₹90.30%705₹0.05-66.66%34,400-2.27%
46,400-3.33%₹7114.51%710₹0.05-50%1,17,600-5.16%
22,4000%₹660%715₹0.050%86,4000%
86,400-1.81%₹6014.94%720₹0.05-66.66%1,83,200-11.58%
20,000-7.40%₹5311.11%725₹0.05-66.66%34,400-10.41%
1,28,800-7.47%₹52.622.32%730₹0.05-80%1,44,800-22.31%
26,400-10.81%₹4430.37%735₹0.1-71.42%83,200-6.30%
86,400-2.70%₹41.4528.72%740₹0.1-75%1,32,000-16.66%
19,2000%₹33.735.07%745₹0.05-85.71%43,200-18.18%
1,88,000-16.96%₹31.6533.54%750₹0.05-90%3,08,000-45%
48,800-3.17%₹30.1570.82%755₹0.05-90.9%70,400-12.87%
1,22,400-36.77%₹20.9554.04%760₹0.05-92.85%1,99,200-25.22%
32,000-4.76%₹17103.59%765₹0.05-95%52,800-40.54%
67,200-57.14%₹10.6593.63%770₹0.05-97.91%94,400-47.78%
67,200-5.61%₹5.9580.3%775₹1.5-72.72%62,400-10.34%
1,15,200-60.22%₹0.05-97.67%780₹0.05-99.46%1,19,200-46.59%
81,600-54.86%₹0.05-96.15%785₹4.5-67.27%64,000-35.48%
1,82,400-54.67%₹0.05-94.44%790₹9-50%1,59,200-32.99%
2,21,600-36.90%₹0.05-93.33%795₹14.1-37.61%92,800-15.32%
11,98,400-25.73%₹0.05-90%800₹18.25-33.63%5,76,000-24.36%
1,76,800-22.99%₹0.05-85.71%805₹26.45-19.84%69,600-2.24%
7,95,200-7.01%₹0.05-80%810₹29.05-26.64%1,65,600-2.81%
1,20,000-32.43%₹0.05-75%815₹34.05-23.48%39,200-2%
10,90,400-24.15%₹0.05-80%820₹40-16.92%1,27,200-4.21%
2,20,000-12.42%₹0.05-80%825₹56.950%25,600-8.57%
2,66,400-16.33%₹0.05-75%830₹52.35-12.31%19,200-4%
68,000-8.60%₹0.05-75%835₹42.30%8,0000%
3,61,600-13.40%₹0.05-66.66%840₹60.1-10.29%24,000-9.09%
42,400-25.35%₹0.05-75%845₹43.350%2,4000%
9,39,200-26.02%₹0.05-80%850₹71.75-13.71%9,6000%
12,8000%₹0.10%855--
1,77,600-18.38%₹0.05-66.66%860₹740%2,4000%
17,600-4.34%₹0.05-50%865--
1,05,600-25.42%₹0.050%870₹73.70%15,2000%
12,0000%₹0.10%875--
2,38,400-11.04%₹0.05-50%880--
1,6000%₹0.450%885--
16,800-12.5%₹0.050%890--
96,800-3.2%₹0.050%900₹121.5539.71%1,600100%
33,6000%₹0.050%920--

SBI Cards: Related NEWS

SBI Cards plans to raise ₹5,000 Crore via NCDs

SBI Cards plans to raise ₹5,000 Crore via NCDs

18 Sep 2024|03:03 PM

The company stated that funds will be raised through private placement in one or more tranches over a set time period.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

Read More

