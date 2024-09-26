Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|420
|₹3.05-12.85%
|26,26,6000%
|15,200-5%
|₹1794.67%
|600
|₹0.05-50%
|44,000-1.78%
|-
|-
|610
|₹3.450%
|8000%
|-
|-
|620
|₹0.20%
|2,4000%
|-
|-
|630
|₹0.30%
|3,2000%
|-
|-
|635
|₹0.90%
|00%
|-
|-
|640
|₹0.05-50%
|17,6000%
|81,6000%
|₹128-11.72%
|650
|₹0.05-50%
|1,22,400-4.37%
|-
|-
|655
|₹0.60%
|4,0000%
|-
|-
|660
|₹0.05-50%
|44,0000%
|-
|-
|665
|₹0.05-75%
|23,2003.57%
|00%
|₹1400%
|670
|₹0.05-50%
|90,4000.89%
|-
|-
|675
|₹0.150%
|11,2000%
|72,8000%
|₹106.50%
|680
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,80,000-2.17%
|8000%
|₹116.850%
|685
|₹0.1-33.33%
|9,600-14.28%
|25,6000%
|₹88.45-24.3%
|690
|₹0.050%
|1,29,600-2.40%
|12,0000%
|₹90.60%
|695
|₹0.05-75%
|48,800-18.66%
|1,30,400-2.97%
|₹82.9515.12%
|700
|₹0.05-50%
|2,88,000-11.54%
|5,6000%
|₹90.30%
|705
|₹0.05-66.66%
|34,400-2.27%
|46,400-3.33%
|₹7114.51%
|710
|₹0.05-50%
|1,17,600-5.16%
|22,4000%
|₹660%
|715
|₹0.050%
|86,4000%
|86,400-1.81%
|₹6014.94%
|720
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,83,200-11.58%
|20,000-7.40%
|₹5311.11%
|725
|₹0.05-66.66%
|34,400-10.41%
|1,28,800-7.47%
|₹52.622.32%
|730
|₹0.05-80%
|1,44,800-22.31%
|26,400-10.81%
|₹4430.37%
|735
|₹0.1-71.42%
|83,200-6.30%
|86,400-2.70%
|₹41.4528.72%
|740
|₹0.1-75%
|1,32,000-16.66%
|19,2000%
|₹33.735.07%
|745
|₹0.05-85.71%
|43,200-18.18%
|1,88,000-16.96%
|₹31.6533.54%
|750
|₹0.05-90%
|3,08,000-45%
|48,800-3.17%
|₹30.1570.82%
|755
|₹0.05-90.9%
|70,400-12.87%
|1,22,400-36.77%
|₹20.9554.04%
|760
|₹0.05-92.85%
|1,99,200-25.22%
|32,000-4.76%
|₹17103.59%
|765
|₹0.05-95%
|52,800-40.54%
|67,200-57.14%
|₹10.6593.63%
|770
|₹0.05-97.91%
|94,400-47.78%
|67,200-5.61%
|₹5.9580.3%
|775
|₹1.5-72.72%
|62,400-10.34%
|1,15,200-60.22%
|₹0.05-97.67%
|780
|₹0.05-99.46%
|1,19,200-46.59%
|81,600-54.86%
|₹0.05-96.15%
|785
|₹4.5-67.27%
|64,000-35.48%
|1,82,400-54.67%
|₹0.05-94.44%
|790
|₹9-50%
|1,59,200-32.99%
|2,21,600-36.90%
|₹0.05-93.33%
|795
|₹14.1-37.61%
|92,800-15.32%
|11,98,400-25.73%
|₹0.05-90%
|800
|₹18.25-33.63%
|5,76,000-24.36%
|1,76,800-22.99%
|₹0.05-85.71%
|805
|₹26.45-19.84%
|69,600-2.24%
|7,95,200-7.01%
|₹0.05-80%
|810
|₹29.05-26.64%
|1,65,600-2.81%
|1,20,000-32.43%
|₹0.05-75%
|815
|₹34.05-23.48%
|39,200-2%
|10,90,400-24.15%
|₹0.05-80%
|820
|₹40-16.92%
|1,27,200-4.21%
|2,20,000-12.42%
|₹0.05-80%
|825
|₹56.950%
|25,600-8.57%
|2,66,400-16.33%
|₹0.05-75%
|830
|₹52.35-12.31%
|19,200-4%
|68,000-8.60%
|₹0.05-75%
|835
|₹42.30%
|8,0000%
|3,61,600-13.40%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|840
|₹60.1-10.29%
|24,000-9.09%
|42,400-25.35%
|₹0.05-75%
|845
|₹43.350%
|2,4000%
|9,39,200-26.02%
|₹0.05-80%
|850
|₹71.75-13.71%
|9,6000%
|12,8000%
|₹0.10%
|855
|-
|-
|1,77,600-18.38%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|860
|₹740%
|2,4000%
|17,600-4.34%
|₹0.05-50%
|865
|-
|-
|1,05,600-25.42%
|₹0.050%
|870
|₹73.70%
|15,2000%
|12,0000%
|₹0.10%
|875
|-
|-
|2,38,400-11.04%
|₹0.05-50%
|880
|-
|-
|1,6000%
|₹0.450%
|885
|-
|-
|16,800-12.5%
|₹0.050%
|890
|-
|-
|96,800-3.2%
|₹0.050%
|900
|₹121.5539.71%
|1,600100%
|33,6000%
|₹0.050%
|920
|-
|-
The company stated that funds will be raised through private placement in one or more tranches over a set time period.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.Read More
