SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd Shareholding Pattern

722.25
(-1.16%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:55 PM

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

68.6%

68.62%

68.62%

68.75%

68.93%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

25.92%

25.25%

25.27%

25.63%

26.37%

Non-Institutions

5.46%

6.12%

6.09%

5.61%

4.68%

Total Non-Promoter

31.39%

31.37%

31.37%

31.24%

31.06%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.60%

Non-Promoter- 25.92%

Institutions: 25.92%

Non-Institutions: 5.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

QUICKLINKS FOR SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd

