SBI Card Q4 Profit Slips 20%

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. released its financial results for the January–March quarter of FY25, revealing a mixed performance impacted by rising delinquencies and higher provisions for bad loans.
The company’s net non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 1.46% as of March 2025, up from 0.99% in the same quarter last year, indicating increased stress on asset quality. Due to the rise in bad loans, impairment losses and bad debts surged to ₹1,245 crore, compared to ₹944 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
For the full financial year 2024-25, net profit declined 20% year-on-year to ₹1,916 crore, down from ₹2,408 crore in FY24. On the positive side, total income rose to ₹18,637 crore in FY25, up from ₹17,484 crore in the previous financial year. The company’s balance sheet expanded to ₹65,546 crore as of March 31, 2025, compared to ₹58,171 crore a year earlier.
Heightened delinquencies and increased provisioning continued to weigh on SBI Card’s bottom line, with a similar profit dip reported in the past two quarters.
Write-offs and bad loan provisions jumped 32% in Q4 FY25, further impacting profitability. Despite challenges, net interest margin (NIM) improved by 29 basis points to 11.2%, supported by lower finance costs. The company also saw healthy growth in customer base, with cards-in-force increasing 10% year-on-year by the end of March 2025.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.