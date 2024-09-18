iifl-logo-icon 1
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd AGM

734.2
(-0.07%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:44:55 PM

SBI Cards CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM9 Aug 202417 Jul 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Newspaper Advertisements- 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company Notice of the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on August 9, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024) Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Proceedings of the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 09, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

SBI Cards: Related News

SBI Cards plans to raise ₹5,000 Crore via NCDs

18 Sep 2024|03:03 PM

The company stated that funds will be raised through private placement in one or more tranches over a set time period.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

Read More
Read More

