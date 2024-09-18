Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Newspaper Advertisements- 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company Notice of the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on August 9, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024) Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Proceedings of the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 09, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)