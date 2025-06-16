iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Jindal Steel & Power to Rebrand as Jindal Steel Ltd to Reflect Core Business Focus

16 Jun 2025 , 11:46 PM

Jindal Steel and Power is planning a change to its identity. The company’s board has proposed renaming it to Jindal Steel Ltd, a move it says will better reflect its focus on the steel business.

The name change still needs approvals from shareholders, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and other regulators. If cleared, it will also involve amending the company’s founding documents.

Alongside this, the company released its March quarter earnings. The numbers weren’t flattering. Jindal Steel posted a net loss of ₹304 crore, compared to a ₹933 crore profit during the same period last year.

Revenue came in slightly lower at ₹15,525 crore. However, operationally, there were some gains. Steel output rose to 2.11 million tonnes from 2.05 million tonnes. Sales volumes also edged up. The board has recommended a ₹2 per share dividend, which is now up for shareholder approval.

Jindal Steel And Power shares closed at ₹921 on June 16, 2025 in the National Stock Exchange. This is a 0.10% gain than the previous close. Jindal Steel And Power shares have dipped 10% in the last year, 1.75% dip in the year-to-date and 5.28% dip in the previous month.

Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) is one of India’s leading integrated steel and energy companies, known for its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and infrastructure development. Part of the OP Jindal Group, the company operates cutting-edge steel plants and power generation facilities across India.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Jindal Group
  • Jindal Steel & Power
  • Jindal Steel And Power
  • Jindal Steel and Power News
  • Jindal Steel Ltd
  • Jindal Steel Ltd News
  • Ministry of Corporate Affairs
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.