Jindal Steel & Power to Rebrand as Jindal Steel Ltd to Reflect Core Business Focus

Jindal Steel and Power is planning a change to its identity. The company’s board has proposed renaming it to Jindal Steel Ltd, a move it says will better reflect its focus on the steel business.

The name change still needs approvals from shareholders, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and other regulators. If cleared, it will also involve amending the company’s founding documents.

Alongside this, the company released its March quarter earnings. The numbers weren’t flattering. Jindal Steel posted a net loss of ₹304 crore, compared to a ₹933 crore profit during the same period last year.

Revenue came in slightly lower at ₹15,525 crore. However, operationally, there were some gains. Steel output rose to 2.11 million tonnes from 2.05 million tonnes. Sales volumes also edged up. The board has recommended a ₹2 per share dividend, which is now up for shareholder approval.

Jindal Steel And Power shares closed at ₹921 on June 16, 2025 in the National Stock Exchange. This is a 0.10% gain than the previous close. Jindal Steel And Power shares have dipped 10% in the last year, 1.75% dip in the year-to-date and 5.28% dip in the previous month.

