Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Balance Sheet

915.85
(-1.69%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

100.24

100.5

101.07

102

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45,393.36

40,456.35

40,259.41

32,540.11

Net Worth

45,493.6

40,556.85

40,360.48

32,642.11

Minority Interest

Debt

11,693.05

12,458.25

13,917.79

18,963.85

Deferred Tax Liability Net

6,249.09

6,332.82

7,091.37

7,048.11

Total Liabilities

63,435.74

59,347.92

61,369.64

58,654.07

Fixed Assets

43,275.24

42,202.22

42,117.84

43,325.54

Intangible Assets

Investments

7,530.87

5,692.68

6,315.98

5,557.53

Deferred Tax Asset Net

638.03

2,347.7

408.31

810.1

Networking Capital

8,502.15

5,082.36

9,471.69

3,273.5

Inventories

5,976.98

5,463.09

7,050.51

4,591.67

Inventory Days

50.25

Sundry Debtors

2,191.48

1,130.5

1,210.47

1,960.75

Debtor Days

21.46

Other Current Assets

9,552.95

8,518.18

15,411.63

8,008.39

Sundry Creditors

-4,671.06

-4,827.36

-5,525.98

-4,069.74

Creditor Days

44.54

Other Current Liabilities

-4,548.2

-5,202.05

-8,674.94

-7,217.57

Cash

3,489.45

4,022.96

3,055.82

5,687.4

Total Assets

63,435.74

59,347.92

61,369.64

58,654.07

Jindal Steel : related Articles

Vedanta, Jindal Power among top suitors for GVK Power & Infra

Vedanta, Jindal Power among top suitors for GVK Power & Infra

19 Nov 2024|09:57 AM

The list, issued by the resolution professional (RP), is still subject to revisions depending on clarifications requested from applicants.

Jindal Group to Boost Cement Production

Jindal Group to Boost Cement Production

22 Oct 2024|01:36 PM

The neighbouring steel plant of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) in Angul would supply slag to the facility.

Jindal Steel Q1 profit down 20.9% amid revenue growth

Jindal Steel Q1 profit down 20.9% amid revenue growth

25 Jul 2024|11:35 AM

JSPL's revenue from operations increased by 8.2% to ₹13,617.8 Crore compared to ₹12,588 Crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

