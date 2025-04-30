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Bajaj Finance announces 4:1 bonus issue; ₹56 per share dividend

30 Apr 2025 , 11:19 AM

On Tuesday, Bajaj Finance Limited announced its results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 2025 . The company announced a special dividend, bonus issue of shares, and a stock split also for the financial year ended March 2025.

Bajaj’s group non-banking unit announced that it has secured a board approval to issue four bonus shares for every one share held. The eligible shareholders shall be the ones holding shares as of record date. This, however, is yet to receive a shareholders’ approval via a postal ballot.

This is the first such bonus announcement by the company in over a period of nine years.

The company informed that the board also agreed to a 1:1 stock split. The company has received the board approval for splitting one share of ₹2 each into two shares of ₹1 each. 

The bonus share issue and stock split will be concluded on or before June 27, 2025, announced the company in its filing with the bourses. 

Bajaj Finance also announced that it has received the board’s approval for a final dividend of ₹44 per share as the final dividend for financial year 2025. Additionally, the non-banking business also said that the board nodded to a special dividend of ₹12 per share. This dividend was announced due to a one-time gain that the business recorded after selling stake in its subsidiary Bajaj Housing Finance through IPO. The aggregate dividend for the financial year stood at ₹56 Crore.

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  • Bajaj Finance
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