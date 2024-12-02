|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|Bajaj Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. The Board Meeting today commenced at 5.00 p.m. and consideration of financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 was approved at 5.30 p.m. The proceedings of the Board Meeting are in progress at the time of filing of this disclosure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2024
|22 Jun 2024
|Bajaj Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending 30 June 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 1:45 p.m. and concluded at 3:25 p.m. for consideration of financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Jun 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Offer for Sale
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Bajaj Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ending 31 March 2024 and recommend dividend on equity shares if any for the year ending 31 March 2024. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 01/04/2024) The Board Meeting today commenced at 4:30 p.m. and recommendation of dividend and consideration of financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 was approved at 5:15 p.m. The proceedings of the Board Meeting are in progress at the time of filing of this disclosure. Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 23 July 2024. Further details will be provided in due course. A dividend of Rs. 36 per share (1800%) of the face value of Rs. 2 each on equity shares of the Company has been recommended by the Board of Directors for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2024. The said dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting, will be credited/dispatched on or about 26 July 2024 or 27 July 2024 The Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has recommended to the Shareholders, the appointment of Shri Tarun Bajaj as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years, commencing from 1 August 2024 The Board recommended for approval of Members and in accordance with policy for appointment of Auditors, the appointment of Price Waterhouse LLP and Kirtane & Pandit LLP, Chartered Accountants as Joint Statutory Auditors. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 A dividend of Rs. 36 per share (1800%) of the face value of Rs. 2 each on equity shares of the Company has been recommended by the Board of Directors for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2024. The said dividend, by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/ dispatched on or about 26 July 2024 or 27 July 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|29 Dec 2023
|Bajaj Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ending 31 December 2023 Resignation of Shri Rakesh Bhatt (DIN: 02531541) as an Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours on 31 January 2024. The Board Meeting today commenced at 3:30 p.m. and consideration of financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 was approved at 4:35 p.m. The proceedings of the Board Meeting are in progress at the time of filing of this disclosure. Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., 29 January 2024 approved raising of funds. Re-appointment of Director and Changes in Key Managerial Personnel (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)
