Bajaj Finance Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ending 31 March 2024 and recommend dividend on equity shares if any for the year ending 31 March 2024. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 01/04/2024) The Board Meeting today commenced at 4:30 p.m. and recommendation of dividend and consideration of financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 was approved at 5:15 p.m. The proceedings of the Board Meeting are in progress at the time of filing of this disclosure. Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 23 July 2024. Further details will be provided in due course. A dividend of Rs. 36 per share (1800%) of the face value of Rs. 2 each on equity shares of the Company has been recommended by the Board of Directors for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2024. The said dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting, will be credited/dispatched on or about 26 July 2024 or 27 July 2024 The Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has recommended to the Shareholders, the appointment of Shri Tarun Bajaj as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years, commencing from 1 August 2024 The Board recommended for approval of Members and in accordance with policy for appointment of Auditors, the appointment of Price Waterhouse LLP and Kirtane & Pandit LLP, Chartered Accountants as Joint Statutory Auditors. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)