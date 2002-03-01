<dhhead>Independent Auditors’ Report on the Standalone Financial Statements</dhhead>

To the Members of Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Bajaj Finance Ltd. (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statement, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the standalone financial statements). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with theStandards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors’ responsibility for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. N. Key audit matter Auditors response 1. Allowances for expected credit losses (ECL): As at 31 March 2024, the carrying value of loan assets carried at amortised cost, aggregated C 243,334.43 crore (net of allowance for expected credit loss C 4,518.10 crore) constituting approximately 82% of the Companys total assets. Significant judgement is used in classifying these loan assets and applying appropriate measurement principles. ECL on such loan assets carried at amortised cost is a critical estimate involving greater level of Management judgement. As part of our risk assessment, we determined that the ECL on such loan assets has a high degree of estimation uncertainty, with a potential range of reasonable outcomes for the standalone financial statements. The elements of estimating ECL which involved increased level of audit focus are the following: We have examined the policies approved by the Board of Directors of the Company that articulate the objectives of managing each portfolio and their business models. We have also verified the methodology adopted for computation of ECL (ECL Model) that addresses policies approved by the Board of Directors, procedures and controls for assessing and measuring credit risk on all lending exposures carried at amortised cost. Additionally, we have confirmed that adjustments to the output of the ECL Model are consistent with the documented rationale and basis for such adjustments and that the amount of adjustments have been approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. Our audit procedures related to the allowance for ECL included the following, among others: S. N. Key audit matter Auditors response • Qualitative and quantitative factors used in staging the loan assets carried at amortised cost; Testing the design and operating effectiveness of the following: • Completeness and accuracy of the EAD and the classification thereof into stages consistent with the • Basis used for estimating probabilities of default (PD), loss given default (LGD) and exposure at default (EAD) at product definitions applied in accordance with the policy approved by the Board of Directors including the appropriateness of the qualitative factors to be applied; level with past trends; • Completeness, accuracy and appropriateness of information used in the estimation of the PD and LGD for the different stages depending on the nature of the portfolio; • Judgements used in projecting economic scenarios and probability weights applied to reflect future economic conditions; and • Accuracy of the computation of the ECL estimate including reasonableness of the methodology used to determine macro-economic overlays and adjustments to the output of the ECL model; and • Adjustments to model driven ECL results to address emerging trends. (Refer note no. 3.3, 9 and 47(c) to the standalone financial statements). • Validity of the changes made to the structured query language (SQL) queries used for the ECL calculations to ensure that the changes made to them are reviewed, documented and duly approved by the designated officials. Test of details on a sample basis in respect of the following: • Accuracy and completeness of the input data such as period of default and other related information used in estimating the PD; • The mathematical accuracy of the ECL computation by using the same input data as used by the Company. • Use of the appropriate SQL queries for calibration of ECL rates and its application to the corresponding loan asset portfolio of the Company or part thereof. • Completeness and accuracy of the staging of the loans and the underlying data based on which the ECL estimates have been computed. • Evaluating the adequacy of the adjustment after stressing the inputs used in determining the output as per the ECL model to ensure that the adjustment was in conformity with the overlay amount approved by the Audit Committee of the Company.

2. Information technology and general controls: The Company is dependent on its information technology (IT) systems due to the significant number of transactions that are processed daily across such multiple and discrete IT systems. Also, IT application controls are critical to ensure that changes to applications and underlying data are made in an appropriate manner and under controlled environment. Appropriate controls contribute to mitigating the risk of potential fraud or errors as a result of changes to applications and data. On account of the pervasive use of its IT systems, the testing of the general computer controls of the IT systems used in financial reporting was considered to be a key audit matter. With the assistance of our IT specialists, we obtained an understanding of the Companys IT applications, databases and operating systems relevant to financial reporting and the control environment. For these elements of the IT infrastructure the areas of our focus included access security (including controls over privileged access), program change controls, database management and network operations. In particular: • We tested the design, implementation, and operating effectiveness of the Companys general IT controls over the IT systems relevant to financial reporting. This included evaluation of Companys controls over segregation of duties and access rights being provisioned/modified based on duly approved requests, access for exit cases being revoked in a timely manner and access of all users being recertified during the period of audit. • We also tested key automated business cycle controls and logic for the reports generated through the IT infrastructure that were relevant for financial reporting or were used in the exercise of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Our tests included testing of the compensating controls or alternate procedures to assess whether there were any unaddressed IT risks that would materially impact the standalone financial statements.

Information other than the financial statements and Auditors’Report thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Board’s Report (including annexures thereto), Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) and Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) (collectively referred to as other information) but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements, and ourAuditors’ Report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the standalone financial statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Company’s Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditors’ responsibility for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors’ Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors’ Report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors’ Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors’ Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit on the separate financial statements, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure A. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors’ Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors’ Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer note no. 41(a) to the standalone financial statements. ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries. Refer note no. 49 to the standalone financial statements; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries. Refer note no. 49 to the standalone financial statements; and (c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

As stated in note no. 44(iii) to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software systems for maintaining its books of account for the year ended 31 March 2024 which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software systems. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended 31 March 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors’ Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells For G.M. Kapadia & Co. Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants (Firm’s Registration No. 302009E) (Firm’s Registration. No. 104767W)

Sanjiv V. Pilgaonkar Rajen Ashar Partner Partner (Membership No. 039826) (Membership No. 048243) (UDIN: 24039826BKCODZ1069) (UDIN: 24048243BKFFSI8927)

Date: 25 April 2024 Date: 25 April 2024 Place: Pune Place: Pune

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors’ Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements’ section of our report of even date)

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Bajaj Finance Ltd. (the Company) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s responsibility for internal financial controls

The Company’s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the Guidance Note). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

Meaning of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and directors of the Company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements established by the respective Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells For G.M. Kapadia & Co. Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants (Firm’s Registration No. 302009E) (Firm’s Registration. No. 104767W)

Sanjiv V. Pilgaonkar Rajen Ashar Partner Partner (Membership No. 039826) (Membership No. 048243) (UDIN: 24039826BKCODZ1069) (UDIN: 24048243BKFFSI8927)

Date: 25 April 2024 Date: 25 April 2024 Place: Pune Place: Pune

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors’ Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements’ section of our report of even date to the members of Bajaj Finance Ltd. on the standalone financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right of use assets. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The property, plant and equipment, were physically verified during the year by theManagement, in accordance with a regular programme of verification which in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the documents provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties, (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the standalone financial statements included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) The Company is engaged primarily in lending activities and consequently does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of loans (assets) during the year. In our opinion, the quarterly statements filed with banks are in agreement with the books of account.

(iii) As explained in note no. 1 to the standalone financial statements, the Company is a Deposit-Taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and as a part of its business activities is engaged in the business of lending across various types of loans. During the year, in the ordinary course of its business, the Company has made investments in, provided guarantee/security to and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured and unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships and other parties. With respect to such investments, guarantees/security and loans and advances: (a) The provisions of paragraph 3(iii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company as its principal business is to give loans; (b) In our opinion, having regard to the nature of the Company’s business, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Company’s interest;

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans (together referred to as loan assets), the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Note no. 3.3 to the statements explains the Company’s accounting policy relating to impairment of standalone financial assets which include loan assets. In accordance with that policy, loan assets with balance as at 31 March 2024, aggregating C 2,600.38 crore were categorised as credit impaired (Stage 3) and C 3,720.93 crore were categorised as those where the credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition (Stage 2). Disclosures in respect of such loans have been provided in note no. 9 to the standalone financial statements. Additionally, out of loans and advances in the nature of loans with balances as at the year end aggregating C 241,531.22 crore, where credit risk has not significantly increased since initial recognition (categorised as Stage 1), delinquencies in the repayment of principal and payment of interest aggregating C 19.41 crore were also identified, albeit of less than 2 days. In all other cases, the repayment of principal and interest is regular. Having regard to the nature of the Company’s business and the volume of information involved, it is not practicable to provide an itemised list of loan assets where delinquencies in the repayment of principal and interest have been identified. (d) The total amount overdue for more than ninety days, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, as at the year end is C 657.06 crore. Reasonable steps are being taken by the Company for recovery of the principal and interest.

(e) The provisions of paragraph 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company as its principal business is to give loans.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans that were either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. (iv) The Company has not advanced loans or made investments in or provided guaranty or security to parties covered by section 185 of the Act and the provisions of section 186 of the Act is not applicable to the Company. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company being Non-Banking Finance Company registered with RBI, provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, are not applicable to the Company. We are informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard. (vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence reporting under paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it, to the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company does not have any dues on account of sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues in arrears as of 31 March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The details of statutory dues referred to in sub- paragraph (a) above which have not been deposited with the concerned authorities as on 31 March 2024, on account of dispute are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount involved Amount unpaid Period to which the amount relates ( C in crore) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 15.49 15.49 FY 1995-96 to FY 2002-03 & FY 2006-07 to FY 2008-09 Mumbai High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.04 0.04 FY 1995-96, FY 1996-97, FY 1998-99 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (Pune) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 46.87 46.87 FY 2013-14, FY 2015-16, FY 2016-17 and FY 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 2,293.64* 2,273.64 FY 2010-11 to June 2017 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 88.10* 85.08 April 2016 to June 2017 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 602.06* 592.06 October 2014 to June 2017 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 10.53* 10.35 FY 2007-08 to September 2015 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 4.06* 3.96 July 2012 to June 2016 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 0.86 0.86 FY 2005-06 to FY 2008-09 Additional Commissioner, Sales Tax Rajasthan Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 3.30* 2.00 FY 2008-09 to July 2014 Supreme Court of India Rajasthan Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 0.15 0.09 July 2014 to March 2017 VAT Appellate Tribunal Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 ESIC contribution 4.46 4.46 FY 1999-2000 to FY 2006-07 Employees State Insurance Court Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 ESIC contribution 0.68 0.68 FY 1991-92 to FY 2002-03 Deputy Director Employee State Insurance Corporation Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax 0.30* 0.30 July 2017 Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax 12.90* 11.76 July 2017 to March 2020 Goods and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, West Bengal Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax 6.57* 6.11 May 2022 and June 2022 Office of Joint Commissioner, GST, Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax 19.45* 18.29 April 2020 to March 2021 Office of Joint Commissioner, GST, Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax 1.67* 1.59 April 2018 to March 2019 Office of Joint Commissioner, GST, Bihar Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax 0.33* 0.32 July 2017 to March 2018 Office of Joint Commissioner, GST, Delhi Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Goods and of Joint Service Tax 0.53* 0.53 April 2018 to March 2021 Office Commissioner, GST, Rajasthan

*includes interest and penalty

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year. (ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. (b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, term loans availed by the Company during the year, were applied by the Company for the purposes for which the loans were obtained. (d) On the basis of the maturity profile of financial assets and financial liabilities provided in note no. to the standalone financial statements, financial liabilities maturing within the 12 months following reporting date (i.e. 31 March 2024) are less than expected recoveries from financial assets during that period. Further, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) The Company has made preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year. For such allotment of shares, the Company has complied with the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the funds raised have been, prima facie, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the funds were raised. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of (fully or partly or optionally) convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi company and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. (xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with section 188 and 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. (xv) In our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (RBI Act) and it has obtained the registration.

(b) During the year, the Company has not conducted any non-banking financial activities or housing financial activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the RBI as per the RBI

Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Group (as defined under Master Direction DNBR.PD.008/03.10.119/2016-17 - Non-Banking Financial Company - Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company and Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has more than one CIC as part of the group. There are 17 CICs forming part of the group. (xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. (xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report, that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a fund specified in schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xx) (b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the previous financial year, to a special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act. In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has not transferred the unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the Balance Sheet date out of the amounts that was required to be spent during the year, to a special account till the date of our report. However, the time period for such transfer i.e. 30 days from the end of the financial year as permitted under section 135(6) of the Act, has not elapsed till the date of our report.

(xxi) Based on the review of the audit reports issued by the respective statutory auditors of the subsidiaries and associate, which are companies incorporated in India and to which CARO is applicable, included in the consolidated financial statements, we report that none of these auditors have reported any qualifications or adverse remarks in their CARO report of the respective companies.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells For G.M. Kapadia & Co. Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants (Firm’s Registration No. 302009E) (Firm’s Registration. No. 104767W)

Sanjiv V. Pilgaonkar Rajen Ashar Partner Partner (Membership No. 039826) (Membership No. 048243) (UDIN: 24039826BKCODZ1069) (UDIN: 24048243BKFFSI8927)