Ashok Leyland July Sales Up 8% YoY; M&HCV Segment Posts 6% Growth

Ashok Leyland reported a year-on-year increase in commercial vehicle sales for July 2025, with total volumes reaching 15,064 units. That’s about 8% higher than the 13,928 units sold in the same month last year.

Domestic sales also edged up, with the company dispatching 13,501 units in July. This marked a 4% growth over the previous year’s figure. In the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment, Ashok Leyland sold 8,145 units across India. This is a 6% increase compared to July 2024.

Light commercial vehicle sales were slightly higher too, coming in at 5,356 units. That’s up 2% from a year earlier. This surge is reflecting steady but slow growth in this category.

The pickup in sales comes at a time when the broader commercial vehicle industry is seeing mixed signals. This is in demand holding up in core segments like infrastructure and regional freight movement.

Apart from vehicles, the company also makes engines used in marine and industrial applications, along with components like forgings and castings.

On the financial side, Ashok Leyland wrapped up the March 2025 quarter with a 38.4% jump in standalone net profit. It reported earnings of ₹1,245.87 crore, up from ₹900.41 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Revenue for the quarter rose to ₹11,906.71 crore. This is a 5.68% increase from ₹11,266.66 crore reported in Q4 of FY24.

