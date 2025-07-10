Ashok Leyland fixes July 16 as record date for 1:1 bonus issue

Ashok Leyland witnessed about 2% gains in its share price on Thursday after the company announced the record date for its 1:1 bonus share issue.

In its filing with the bourses, the business said that it has fixed July 16 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders.

However, later in the day, stock erased early morning gains and was trading 0.36% lower at ₹250, against the previous close of ₹250.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high of ₹254.

The company also said that the deemed date for allotment of the bonus shares is July 17, 2025. Additionally, trading in these shares will begin on Friday, July 18, 2025.

In May, the company announced 1:1 bonus issue, along with its March quarter results and dividend announcement. This is Ashok Leyland’s first ever bonus issue since 2011.

Ashok Leyland posted a 38% year-on-year growth in its standalone net profit at ₹1,246 Crore for the March quarter. In the same quarter, the business posted a net profit of ₹900 Crore. The business said that its revenue from operations was higher by 6% YoY to ₹11,907 Crore.

On a sequential basis, the business posted a 63% growth in its profit after tax (PAT) against ₹762 Crore in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations increased 26% versus ₹9,479 Crore.

