Ashok Leyland Wins ₹297.85 Crore TNSTC Bus Order

Ashok Leyland has received an order worth ₹297.85 crore from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) for the supply of 320 BS VI diesel engined 12M low floor fully built buses. These buses are developed for city operations and will feature the latest iGen 6 BS VI technology.

Now, all buses will have a solid H-series engine producing 184 HP and will be equipped with front and rear air suspension for improved ride quality and handling. The execution of the order is scheduled between June 2025 and August 2025.

Ashok Leyland posted a third-quarter profit of ₹761.7 crore, beating the market expectations of ₹664 crore. Net profit grew by 31.3%, against ₹580 crore earned in the same phase last fiscal.

The firm’s revenue for the December quarter grew 2.2% to ₹9,478.7 crore as compared with ₹9,273 crore in the year-ago fiscal. Revenue stood at ₹9,064 crore. EBITDA stood at ₹1,211.5 crore for the quarter, as against ₹1,114 crore in the same period last year, an increase of 8.8%. EBITDA margin expanded to 12.8%.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Ashok Leyland is currently trading at ₹220.70 which is a 2.56% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 28% gain and 7% gain in the last one year.