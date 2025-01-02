Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.86
-11.37
-25.88
29.5
Op profit growth
12.29
-23.84
-23.89
28.97
EBIT growth
12.97
-32.15
-31.97
34.02
Net profit growth
117.03
-149.07
-80.87
10.76
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.53
12.65
14.72
14.34
EBIT margin
7.56
9.03
11.8
12.85
Net profit margin
-1.36
-0.84
1.53
5.94
RoCE
5.82
5.26
9.06
16.67
RoNW
-1.18
-0.52
1.1
6.37
RoA
-0.26
-0.12
0.29
1.92
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.97
-0.24
1.57
6.2
Dividend per share
1
0.6
0.5
2.43
Cash EPS
-4.17
-3.4
-1.4
3.8
Book value per share
24.88
26.78
26.53
25.35
Valuation ratios
P/E
-120.87
-472.7
27.42
23.43
P/CEPS
-28.1
-33.27
-30.57
38.16
P/B
4.71
4.23
1.62
5.73
EV/EBIDTA
19.78
21.43
9.82
12.81
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
40.4
Tax payout
-73.35
1.76
-35.38
-29.14
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
43.71
42.45
22.28
14.87
Inventory days
35.03
37.92
31.27
31.85
Creditor days
-101.03
-97.55
-84.46
-62.35
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.06
-0.92
-1.43
-3.09
Net debt / equity
3.01
2.83
2.59
1.96
Net debt / op. profit
7.95
9.05
6.24
3.42
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.13
-61.92
-60.79
-64.88
Employee costs
-9.97
-11.1
-9.97
-7.62
Other costs
-12.35
-14.31
-14.49
-13.15
The company's total sales increased 5%, while medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales increased 8% year on year.Read More
The order value, the company said in its filings, is about ₹345.58 crore.Read More
The stock has gained a total of 24% in the last one year, and 16% since the beginning of the year.Read More
During the given period, the overall sales of light commercial vehicles (including domestic and exports) decreased by 12% year over year to 5,902 units.Read More
The order includes 400 non-AC buses, and 100 air-conditioned buses, each designed to seat 37 passengers with additional standing space for 24.Read More
Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs), including exports, during the previous month amounted at 11,077 units.Read More
Domestic sales were down 9% to 12,926 units from 14,207 units in July 2023, according to Ashok Leyland.Read More
EBITDA for the quarter jumped to 10.0%, amounting to ₹821 crore, up from 4.4% or ₹320 crore in Q1 FY'23.Read More
MSRTC, one of India's largest state transport undertakings with over 15,000 buses, will see a significant addition to its fleet with this order.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.