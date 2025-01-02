Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21,688.29
15,301.45
17,467.47
20,140.13
yoy growth (%)
41.74
-12.4
-13.27
6.35
Raw materials
-16,761.07
-11,403.31
-12,369.15
-13,973.38
As % of sales
77.28
74.52
70.81
69.38
Employee costs
-1,694.6
-1,583.89
-1,615.06
-1,480.05
As % of sales
7.81
10.35
9.24
7.34
Other costs
-2,238.1
-1,779.11
-2,309.61
-2,484.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.31
11.62
13.22
12.33
Operating profit
994.52
535.14
1,173.65
2,202.53
OPM
4.58
3.49
6.71
10.93
Depreciation
-752.76
-747.71
-669.8
-517.89
Interest expense
-301.11
-306.79
-109.45
-155.37
Other income
76.13
119.5
123.34
136.27
Profit before tax
16.78
-399.85
517.74
1,665.53
Taxes
14.22
98.23
-122.4
-107
Tax rate
84.74
-24.56
-23.64
-6.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
31
-301.62
395.34
1,558.52
Exceptional items
510.83
-12.05
-155.82
-335.44
Net profit
541.83
-313.68
239.52
1,223.07
yoy growth (%)
-272.73
-230.96
-80.41
213.93
NPM
2.49
-2.05
1.37
6.07
The company's total sales increased 5%, while medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales increased 8% year on year.Read More
The order value, the company said in its filings, is about ₹345.58 crore.Read More
The stock has gained a total of 24% in the last one year, and 16% since the beginning of the year.Read More
During the given period, the overall sales of light commercial vehicles (including domestic and exports) decreased by 12% year over year to 5,902 units.Read More
The order includes 400 non-AC buses, and 100 air-conditioned buses, each designed to seat 37 passengers with additional standing space for 24.Read More
Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs), including exports, during the previous month amounted at 11,077 units.Read More
Domestic sales were down 9% to 12,926 units from 14,207 units in July 2023, according to Ashok Leyland.Read More
EBITDA for the quarter jumped to 10.0%, amounting to ₹821 crore, up from 4.4% or ₹320 crore in Q1 FY'23.Read More
MSRTC, one of India's largest state transport undertakings with over 15,000 buses, will see a significant addition to its fleet with this order.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.