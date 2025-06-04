iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Ashok Leyland Bags 543-Bus Order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation

4 Jun 2025 , 03:56 PM

Ashok Leyland Ltd received a new order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation(TNSTC), where Company supply 543 BS-VI diesel chassis and fully built buses under the public procurement initiative with TNSTC.

As per the exchange filing made post Tuesday, the order was received via an open tender in line with customary industry practices and standard procedures. Delivery of these vehicles will be between June to December in 2025, there is a 6 month schedule for the delivery according to the timeline provided by Ashok Leyland.

This further solidifies the foothold for the company with respect to domestic public transport contracts while concurrently upholding its working relations with state transport organizations.

Earlier in March 2025, Ashok Leyland had secured multiple defence sector orders worth ₹700 crore, including contracts under the Close-in Weapon Systems (CIWS) programme. These orders focused on logistics, troop transport, and specialized mobility vehicles.

Along with these, the latest batch of orders demonstrates that the company has a broad mix of clientele in the defense and non-defensive sectors which bodes well for incoming quarters in terms of revenue.

Ashok Leyland earned a net profit of ₹1,246 Crore during the March quarter of 2025, marking a 38.4% year-on-year increase as compared to ₹900 Crore from the previous year.

The profits incurred were also benefited due to a tax credit worth ₹173 crore which improved the company’s bottom-line performance significantly. The quarterly EBITDA of the company has reached ₹1,791 crore, with a 12.5% year-on-year growth due to stable operating activities and maintained cost efficiency.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Ashok Layland
  • order win
  • Stock Market today
  • Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation
  • TNSTS
  • Top News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.