Ashok Leyland Bags 543-Bus Order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation

Ashok Leyland Ltd received a new order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation(TNSTC), where Company supply 543 BS-VI diesel chassis and fully built buses under the public procurement initiative with TNSTC.

As per the exchange filing made post Tuesday, the order was received via an open tender in line with customary industry practices and standard procedures. Delivery of these vehicles will be between June to December in 2025, there is a 6 month schedule for the delivery according to the timeline provided by Ashok Leyland.

This further solidifies the foothold for the company with respect to domestic public transport contracts while concurrently upholding its working relations with state transport organizations.

Earlier in March 2025, Ashok Leyland had secured multiple defence sector orders worth ₹700 crore, including contracts under the Close-in Weapon Systems (CIWS) programme. These orders focused on logistics, troop transport, and specialized mobility vehicles.

Along with these, the latest batch of orders demonstrates that the company has a broad mix of clientele in the defense and non-defensive sectors which bodes well for incoming quarters in terms of revenue.

Ashok Leyland earned a net profit of ₹1,246 Crore during the March quarter of 2025, marking a 38.4% year-on-year increase as compared to ₹900 Crore from the previous year.

The profits incurred were also benefited due to a tax credit worth ₹173 crore which improved the company’s bottom-line performance significantly. The quarterly EBITDA of the company has reached ₹1,791 crore, with a 12.5% year-on-year growth due to stable operating activities and maintained cost efficiency.

