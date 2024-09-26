Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|200
|₹0.050%
|4,70,0000%
|15,0000%
|₹33.611.25%
|205
|₹0.050%
|80,0000%
|50,0000%
|₹30.416.92%
|210
|₹0.050%
|6,65,0000%
|15,0000%
|₹26.10%
|212.5
|-
|-
|20,000100%
|₹23.710.74%
|215
|₹0.050%
|4,10,0000%
|15,0000%
|₹20.150%
|217.5
|₹0.350%
|65,0000%
|1,80,000-14.28%
|₹21.8522.4%
|220
|₹0.050%
|13,70,0000%
|15,0000%
|₹14.450%
|222.5
|₹0.10%
|1,50,0000%
|40,000-11.11%
|₹16.121.05%
|225
|₹0.050%
|4,65,000-6.06%
|40,0000%
|₹9.30%
|227.5
|₹0.050%
|2,75,000-16.66%
|2,95,000-13.23%
|₹11.949.68%
|230
|₹0.050%
|13,60,000-9.33%
|2,95,0000%
|₹7.527.11%
|232.5
|₹0.05-50%
|3,10,000-36.73%
|5,15,000-48.24%
|₹6.894.28%
|235
|₹0.05-80%
|11,35,000-40.57%
|4,70,000-37.74%
|₹4100%
|237.5
|₹0.05-95.65%
|3,05,000-49.58%
|13,50,000-73.58%
|₹1.29.09%
|240
|₹0.05-98.14%
|11,85,000-70.37%
|8,55,000-24.66%
|₹0.05-90%
|242.5
|₹1.15-74.44%
|5,00,000-16.66%
|28,45,000-35.56%
|₹0.05-75%
|245
|₹4.1-43.05%
|23,35,000-15.24%
|7,35,000-19.23%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|247.5
|₹7.5-19.78%
|2,25,000-16.66%
|55,90,000-18.15%
|₹0.05-50%
|250
|₹8.2-32.23%
|17,45,000-32.36%
|8,70,0000%
|₹0.05-50%
|252.5
|₹12.4-17.05%
|3,75,000-7.40%
|35,35,0001.28%
|₹0.050%
|255
|₹13.2-24.13%
|3,20,000-36.63%
|5,80,0000%
|₹0.050%
|257.5
|₹18.5-7.5%
|1,75,0000%
|72,25,0000.55%
|₹0.050%
|260
|₹19-11.83%
|7,40,000-25.62%
|7,75,0000%
|₹0.050%
|262.5
|₹22.5-12.62%
|2,15,000-6.52%
|21,35,0000%
|₹0.050%
|265
|₹26.25-7.57%
|4,60,000-3.15%
|3,80,0000%
|₹0.050%
|267.5
|₹310%
|30,0000%
|27,95,0000.53%
|₹0.050%
|270
|₹30.35-5.15%
|3,05,000-21.79%
|1,60,0000%
|₹0.050%
|272.5
|₹3331.47%
|35,0000%
|8,70,0000%
|₹0.050%
|275
|₹36-7.69%
|70,0000%
|1,00,0000%
|₹0.050%
|277.5
|₹22.60%
|5,0000%
|24,85,0000%
|₹0.050%
|280
|₹40.3-8.4%
|40,0000%
|1,15,0000%
|₹0.050%
|282.5
|-
|-
|3,90,0000%
|₹0.050%
|285
|-
|-
|20,0000%
|₹0.050%
|287.5
|-
|-
|4,35,0000%
|₹0.050%
|290
|₹37.750%
|00%
|1,15,0000%
|₹0.050%
|292.5
|-
|-
|10,80,0000%
|₹0.050%
|295
|-
|-
The company's total sales increased 5%, while medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales increased 8% year on year.Read More
The order value, the company said in its filings, is about ₹345.58 crore.Read More
The stock has gained a total of 24% in the last one year, and 16% since the beginning of the year.Read More
During the given period, the overall sales of light commercial vehicles (including domestic and exports) decreased by 12% year over year to 5,902 units.Read More
The order includes 400 non-AC buses, and 100 air-conditioned buses, each designed to seat 37 passengers with additional standing space for 24.Read More
Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs), including exports, during the previous month amounted at 11,077 units.Read More
Domestic sales were down 9% to 12,926 units from 14,207 units in July 2023, according to Ashok Leyland.Read More
EBITDA for the quarter jumped to 10.0%, amounting to ₹821 crore, up from 4.4% or ₹320 crore in Q1 FY'23.Read More
MSRTC, one of India's largest state transport undertakings with over 15,000 buses, will see a significant addition to its fleet with this order.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.