Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

ASHOK LEYLAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 ASHOK LEYLAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation - Add Purpose - Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.10.2024) The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, have declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each, for the financial year ending 2024-25. The said interim dividend, would be paid, on or before December 7, 2024. Further, as intimated vide letter dated October 31, 2024, the Record date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive Interim Dividend is Tuesday, November 19, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

ASHOK LEYLAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 8 May 2024

ASHOK LEYLAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Change in Directorate Financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024 Appointment of Mr. K M Balaji as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 1st June 2024. Change in Directorate (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

ASHOK LEYLAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of interim dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the FY 2024-24 The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs..4.95/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each, for the financial year ending 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.03.2024)

