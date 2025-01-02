|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|ASHOK LEYLAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 ASHOK LEYLAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation - Add Purpose - Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.10.2024) The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, have declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each, for the financial year ending 2024-25. The said interim dividend, would be paid, on or before December 7, 2024. Further, as intimated vide letter dated October 31, 2024, the Record date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive Interim Dividend is Tuesday, November 19, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|ASHOK LEYLAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|ASHOK LEYLAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Change in Directorate Financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024 Appointment of Mr. K M Balaji as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 1st June 2024. Change in Directorate (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|ASHOK LEYLAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of interim dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the FY 2024-24 The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs..4.95/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each, for the financial year ending 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|ASHOK LEYLAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)
The company's total sales increased 5%, while medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales increased 8% year on year.Read More
The order value, the company said in its filings, is about ₹345.58 crore.Read More
The stock has gained a total of 24% in the last one year, and 16% since the beginning of the year.Read More
During the given period, the overall sales of light commercial vehicles (including domestic and exports) decreased by 12% year over year to 5,902 units.Read More
The order includes 400 non-AC buses, and 100 air-conditioned buses, each designed to seat 37 passengers with additional standing space for 24.Read More
Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs), including exports, during the previous month amounted at 11,077 units.Read More
Domestic sales were down 9% to 12,926 units from 14,207 units in July 2023, according to Ashok Leyland.Read More
EBITDA for the quarter jumped to 10.0%, amounting to ₹821 crore, up from 4.4% or ₹320 crore in Q1 FY'23.Read More
MSRTC, one of India's largest state transport undertakings with over 15,000 buses, will see a significant addition to its fleet with this order.Read More
