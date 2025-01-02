|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|8 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|2
|200
|Interim
|The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, have declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each, for the financial year ending 2024-25. The said interim dividend, would be paid, on or before December 7, 2024. Further, as intimated vide letter dated October 31, 2024, the Record date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive Interim Dividend is Tuesday, November 19, 2024.
|Dividend
|25 Mar 2024
|3 Apr 2024
|3 Apr 2024
|4.95
|495
|Interim
|The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs..4.95/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each, for the financial year ending 2023-24.
The company's total sales increased 5%, while medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales increased 8% year on year.Read More
The order value, the company said in its filings, is about ₹345.58 crore.Read More
The stock has gained a total of 24% in the last one year, and 16% since the beginning of the year.Read More
During the given period, the overall sales of light commercial vehicles (including domestic and exports) decreased by 12% year over year to 5,902 units.Read More
The order includes 400 non-AC buses, and 100 air-conditioned buses, each designed to seat 37 passengers with additional standing space for 24.Read More
Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs), including exports, during the previous month amounted at 11,077 units.Read More
Domestic sales were down 9% to 12,926 units from 14,207 units in July 2023, according to Ashok Leyland.Read More
EBITDA for the quarter jumped to 10.0%, amounting to ₹821 crore, up from 4.4% or ₹320 crore in Q1 FY'23.Read More
MSRTC, one of India's largest state transport undertakings with over 15,000 buses, will see a significant addition to its fleet with this order.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
