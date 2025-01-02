The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, have declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each, for the financial year ending 2024-25. The said interim dividend, would be paid, on or before December 7, 2024. Further, as intimated vide letter dated October 31, 2024, the Record date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive Interim Dividend is Tuesday, November 19, 2024.