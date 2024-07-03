iifl-logo-icon 1
L&T Technology Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4,906.5
(0.61%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

7,109.7

6,444.9

4,813.6

4,009.2

4,172.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,109.7

6,444.9

4,813.6

4,009.2

4,172.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

151.3

152.9

110.5

119.1

147.7

Total Income

7,261

6,597.8

4,924.1

4,128.3

4,320.2

Total Expenditure

5,693.6

5,164.3

3,779.2

3,294.9

3,330.3

PBIDT

1,567.4

1,433.5

1,144.9

833.4

989.9

Interest

37.7

33

33.2

33

27.1

PBDT

1,529.7

1,400.5

1,111.7

800.4

962.8

Depreciation

197

176.9

161.3

164.3

134.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

361.5

344.2

253

164.9

212.3

Deferred Tax

6.4

4.4

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

964.8

875

697.4

471.2

616.1

Minority Interest After NP

2.1

3

2.4

2.4

2.3

Net Profit after Minority Interest

962.7

872

695

468.8

613.8

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

962.7

872

695

468.8

613.8

EPS (Unit Curr.)

91.09

82.6

66.08

44.78

58.96

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

850

0

1,000

0

375

Equity

21.1

21.1

21.1

21

20.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

22.04

22.24

23.78

20.78

23.72

PBDTM(%)

21.51

21.73

23.09

19.96

23.07

PATM(%)

13.57

13.57

14.48

11.75

14.76

L&T Technology: Related NEWS

L&T Technology announces ₹17 per share interim dividend

L&T Technology announces ₹17 per share interim dividend

17 Oct 2024|10:15 AM

L&T Technology Services' September quarter net profit increased by 1.3% to ₹319.6 Crore, despite narrowing profit margins.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

LTTS inks pact with Thales to provide innovative business models

LTTS inks pact with Thales to provide innovative business models

22 Aug 2024|11:18 AM

This collaboration will use Thales' software monetisation platform, Thales Sentinel, to provide innovative revenue models to LTTS customers.

L&T Technology Services sees marginal profit rise

L&T Technology Services sees marginal profit rise

19 Jul 2024|12:45 PM

Revenue from operations for the reported quarter stood at ₹2,461.9 Crore, reflecting a seven %increase from ₹2,301.4 Crore in the corresponding period last year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

L&T signs ₹183 Crore deal to acquire SiliConch Systems

L&T signs ₹183 Crore deal to acquire SiliConch Systems

9 Jul 2024|11:57 AM

The acquisition cost includes an upfront payment of ₹133 Crore at closing, subject to adjustments, and a deferred payment of ₹50 Crore over four years, contingent on achieving certain targets and conditions.

