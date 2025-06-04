iifl-logo
LTTS Partners with Tennant to Drive Smart, Sustainable Cleaning Solutions

4 Jun 2025 , 05:01 PM

On June 3, L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Tennant Company, a well-known name in sustainable cleaning technology. It is aimed to support Tennant’s journey in building smarter, greener products through a dedicated Offshore Development Centre (ODC) that LTTS will set up exclusively for them.

This new centre will house a skilled and scalable engineering team that will work hand-in-hand with Tennant on designing new products, managing the product life cycle, and strengthening core business functions.

The engineers at the ODC will focus on:

  • Improving how Tennant’s products perform in real-world conditions.
  • Bringing in smart automation features to enhance user experience.
  • Driving innovation that aligns with cleaner and more sustainable practices.

Alind Saxena, Executive Director and President, Mobility & Tech at L&T Technology Services, said the team is genuinely excited to bring their engineering and design strengths to the table. “It’s not just about smart products anymore,” he noted, “it’s about building responsible solutions that think ahead, perform better, and leave a lighter footprint.”

He also mentioned that this collaboration is a step towards something larger where a future where sustainability and technology move together.

Pat Schottler, Chief Marketing and Technology Officer at Tennant Company, said the newly formed engineering team will play a key role in turning fresh ideas into real products faster and smarter. “He said, “everything we do ties back to our mission: creating a cleaner, safer, and healthier world.”

