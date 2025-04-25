iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

L&T Technology’s Q4 net profit slips 3.5% YoY

25 Apr 2025 , 09:21 AM

L&T Technology Services Limited announced its results for the quarter ended March 2025. The company said that it logged lower-than-expected net profit at ₹311.10 Crore for the quarter under review.

The company said that its profit slipped 3.5% on a year-on-year basis. In the previous corresponding period, the company logged a net profit of ₹322.40 Crore.

The company’s revenue for the quarter registered a growth of 12.40% on a sequential basis to ₹2,982.40 Crore as compared to ₹2,653 Crore in the previous quarter. However, revenue fell short of street estimates of ₹3,057 Crore.

The company’s Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was reported at ₹393.90 Crore, slipping 6.6% against ₹421.90 Crore against the previous quarter. The street estimates pegged EBIT of ₹446 Crore.

Company said that its operating margin for the quarter was reported at 13.20%, down against 15.90% in the previous quarter.

In terms of dollars, the company’s revenue came in at $345.10 Million. The company registered a growth of 10.60% against $312 Million in the previous quarter. However, it did not meet street expectations of $352.90 Million. 

The company informed the bourses & shareholders that the board has recommended a final dividend of ₹38 per share for FY 25. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • L&T Technology
  • L&T Technology News
  • L&T Technology Q4
  • L&T Technology Q4 results
  • L&T Technology Results
  • L&T Technology Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

LTIMindtree Reports 2.6% Profit Growth in Q4 Result

LTIMindtree Reports 2.6% Profit Growth in Q4 Result

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Apr 2025|11:29 PM
SBI Card Q4 Profit Slips 20%

SBI Card Q4 Profit Slips 20%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Apr 2025|11:17 PM
HUL Q4 Net Profit Rises to ₹2,493 Crore

HUL Q4 Net Profit Rises to ₹2,493 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Apr 2025|10:59 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 25, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 25, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Apr 2025|02:08 PM
Macrotech Developers Q4 Profit Jumps 38.5% YoY to ₹921.7 Crore

Macrotech Developers Q4 Profit Jumps 38.5% YoY to ₹921.7 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Apr 2025|01:12 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.