L&T Technology’s Q4 net profit slips 3.5% YoY

L&T Technology Services Limited announced its results for the quarter ended March 2025. The company said that it logged lower-than-expected net profit at ₹311.10 Crore for the quarter under review.

The company said that its profit slipped 3.5% on a year-on-year basis. In the previous corresponding period, the company logged a net profit of ₹322.40 Crore.

The company’s revenue for the quarter registered a growth of 12.40% on a sequential basis to ₹2,982.40 Crore as compared to ₹2,653 Crore in the previous quarter. However, revenue fell short of street estimates of ₹3,057 Crore.

The company’s Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was reported at ₹393.90 Crore, slipping 6.6% against ₹421.90 Crore against the previous quarter. The street estimates pegged EBIT of ₹446 Crore.

Company said that its operating margin for the quarter was reported at 13.20%, down against 15.90% in the previous quarter.

In terms of dollars, the company’s revenue came in at $345.10 Million. The company registered a growth of 10.60% against $312 Million in the previous quarter. However, it did not meet street expectations of $352.90 Million.

The company informed the bourses & shareholders that the board has recommended a final dividend of ₹38 per share for FY 25.

