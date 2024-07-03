L&T Technology Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,572.9
2,461.9
2,537.5
2,421.8
2,386.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,572.9
2,461.9
2,537.5
2,421.8
2,386.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
65
62.2
56
62.4
41.2
Total Income
2,637.9
2,524.1
2,593.5
2,484.2
2,427.7
Total Expenditure
2,106.9
2,005.7
2,034.7
1,934.1
1,910.9
PBIDT
531
518.4
558.8
550.1
516.8
Interest
11.9
13.1
13.2
13.1
12.6
PBDT
519.1
505.3
545.6
537
504.2
Depreciation
78.3
72.6
74.6
71.5
68.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
113.3
119.8
110
123.1
120.6
Deferred Tax
7.5
-1
19.6
5.6
-0.4
Reported Profit After Tax
320
313.9
341.4
336.8
315.9
Minority Interest After NP
0.4
0.3
0.5
0.6
0.5
Net Profit after Minority Interest
319.6
313.6
340.9
336.2
315.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
319.6
313.6
340.9
336.2
315.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
30.2
29.65
32.25
31.8
29.84
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
850
0
0
0
850
Equity
21.2
21.2
21.2
21.1
21.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.63
21.05
22.02
22.71
21.65
PBDTM(%)
20.17
20.52
21.5
22.17
21.12
PATM(%)
12.43
12.75
13.45
13.9
13.23
L&T Technology Services' September quarter net profit increased by 1.3% to ₹319.6 Crore, despite narrowing profit margins.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
This collaboration will use Thales' software monetisation platform, Thales Sentinel, to provide innovative revenue models to LTTS customers.Read More
Revenue from operations for the reported quarter stood at ₹2,461.9 Crore, reflecting a seven %increase from ₹2,301.4 Crore in the corresponding period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
The acquisition cost includes an upfront payment of ₹133 Crore at closing, subject to adjustments, and a deferred payment of ₹50 Crore over four years, contingent on achieving certain targets and conditions.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.