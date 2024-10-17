Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., April 25, 2024: The Board Meeting commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.00 p.m. Further, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have recommended a final dividend of 1650 % i.e. Rs. 33/- per equity share of face value of Rs 2.00/- each, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company, which if approved, shall be paid/dispatched within thirty days from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Record date for the purpose of final dividend shall be intimated later.