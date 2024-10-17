|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|15 Jan 2025
|31 Dec 2024
|L&T Technology Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results: The Board meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday January 15 2025 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 along with the Limited Review Reports thereon. Earnings Conference Call: The Company will hold an Earnings Conference Call on January 15 2025 for investors/analysts. The details of the Earnings Conference Call are enclosed herewith. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|16 Oct 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|L&T Technology Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Financial Results And Interim Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|L&T Technology Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial results and Earnings Conference Call We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved the financial results. Kindly take the above information on record. Financial Results for Board Meeting held on 18th July, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jun 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|Please find attached press release for disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI LODR
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|2 Apr 2024
|L&T Technology Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday April 25 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Auditors Reports thereon and to recommend Final Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed for the Directors/Officers & Key Managerial Personnel and Designated Persons of the Company defined under the Code from Monday April 1 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results i.e. up to Saturday April 27 2024 (both days inclusive). Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., April 25, 2024: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Report of the Auditors thereon; and 2. Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and its subsidiaries, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Report of the Auditors thereon. We would like to confirm that M S K A & Associates, statutory auditors of the Company, have issued audit reports with unmodified opinion on the Statement. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.00 p.m. Further, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have recommended a final dividend of 1650 % i.e. Rs. 33/- per equity share of face value of Rs 2.00/- each, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company, which if approved, shall be paid/dispatched within thirty days from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Record date for the purpose of final dividend shall be intimated later. Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Mar 2024
|7 Mar 2024
|Resignation of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company.
L&T Technology Services' September quarter net profit increased by 1.3% to ₹319.6 Crore, despite narrowing profit margins.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
This collaboration will use Thales' software monetisation platform, Thales Sentinel, to provide innovative revenue models to LTTS customers.Read More
Revenue from operations for the reported quarter stood at ₹2,461.9 Crore, reflecting a seven %increase from ₹2,301.4 Crore in the corresponding period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
The acquisition cost includes an upfront payment of ₹133 Crore at closing, subject to adjustments, and a deferred payment of ₹50 Crore over four years, contingent on achieving certain targets and conditions.Read More
