L&T Technology Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday April 25 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Auditors Reports thereon and to recommend Final Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed for the Directors/Officers & Key Managerial Personnel and Designated Persons of the Company defined under the Code from Monday April 1 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results i.e. up to Saturday April 27 2024 (both days inclusive). Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., April 25, 2024: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Report of the Auditors thereon; and 2. Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and its subsidiaries, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Report of the Auditors thereon. We would like to confirm that M S K A & Associates, statutory auditors of the Company, have issued audit reports with unmodified opinion on the Statement. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.00 p.m. Further, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have recommended a final dividend of 1650 % i.e. Rs. 33/- per equity share of face value of Rs 2.00/- each, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company, which if approved, shall be paid/dispatched within thirty days from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Record date for the purpose of final dividend shall be intimated later. Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)