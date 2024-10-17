iifl-logo-icon 1
L&T Technology Services Ltd Board Meeting

5,259
(8.39%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:39:59 AM

L&T Technology CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Jan 202531 Dec 2024
L&T Technology Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results: The Board meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday January 15 2025 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 along with the Limited Review Reports thereon. Earnings Conference Call: The Company will hold an Earnings Conference Call on January 15 2025 for investors/analysts. The details of the Earnings Conference Call are enclosed herewith. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2025)
Board Meeting16 Oct 202430 Sep 2024
L&T Technology Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Financial Results And Interim Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/10/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
L&T Technology Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial results and Earnings Conference Call We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved the financial results. Kindly take the above information on record. Financial Results for Board Meeting held on 18th July, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jun 202426 Jun 2024
Please find attached press release for disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI LODR
Board Meeting25 Apr 20242 Apr 2024
L&T Technology Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday April 25 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Auditors Reports thereon and to recommend Final Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed for the Directors/Officers & Key Managerial Personnel and Designated Persons of the Company defined under the Code from Monday April 1 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results i.e. up to Saturday April 27 2024 (both days inclusive). Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., April 25, 2024: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Report of the Auditors thereon; and 2. Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and its subsidiaries, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Report of the Auditors thereon. We would like to confirm that M S K A & Associates, statutory auditors of the Company, have issued audit reports with unmodified opinion on the Statement. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.00 p.m. Further, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have recommended a final dividend of 1650 % i.e. Rs. 33/- per equity share of face value of Rs 2.00/- each, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company, which if approved, shall be paid/dispatched within thirty days from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Record date for the purpose of final dividend shall be intimated later. Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)
Board Meeting7 Mar 20247 Mar 2024
Resignation of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company.

L&T Technology: Related News

L&T Technology announces ₹17 per share interim dividend

L&T Technology announces ₹17 per share interim dividend

17 Oct 2024|10:15 AM

L&T Technology Services' September quarter net profit increased by 1.3% to ₹319.6 Crore, despite narrowing profit margins.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

LTTS inks pact with Thales to provide innovative business models

LTTS inks pact with Thales to provide innovative business models

22 Aug 2024|11:18 AM

This collaboration will use Thales' software monetisation platform, Thales Sentinel, to provide innovative revenue models to LTTS customers.

L&T Technology Services sees marginal profit rise

L&T Technology Services sees marginal profit rise

19 Jul 2024|12:45 PM

Revenue from operations for the reported quarter stood at ₹2,461.9 Crore, reflecting a seven %increase from ₹2,301.4 Crore in the corresponding period last year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

L&T signs ₹183 Crore deal to acquire SiliConch Systems

L&T signs ₹183 Crore deal to acquire SiliConch Systems

9 Jul 2024|11:57 AM

The acquisition cost includes an upfront payment of ₹133 Crore at closing, subject to adjustments, and a deferred payment of ₹50 Crore over four years, contingent on achieving certain targets and conditions.

