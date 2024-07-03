iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tech Mahindra Ltd Annually Results

1,648
(-0.95%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

51,995.5

53,290.2

44,646

37,855.1

36,867.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

51,995.5

53,290.2

44,646

37,855.1

36,867.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

927.4

965

1,115.1

788.3

1,192.4

Total Income

52,922.9

54,255.2

45,761.1

38,643.4

38,060.1

Total Expenditure

47,489.2

45,527.4

36,626

31,058.8

31,364.6

PBIDT

5,433.7

8,727.8

9,135.1

7,584.6

6,695.5

Interest

392.2

325.6

162.6

174

191.9

PBDT

5,041.5

8,402.2

8,972.5

7,410.6

6,503.6

Depreciation

1,817.1

1,956.7

1,520.4

1,457.7

1,445.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1,048

1,951.4

1,742.1

1,811.5

1,237.8

Deferred Tax

-220.4

-362.9

79.9

-211.6

-77.4

Reported Profit After Tax

2,396.8

4,857

5,630.1

4,353

3,897.4

Minority Interest After NP

39

25.7

64

-75

-135.6

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2,357.8

4,831.3

5,566.1

4,428

4,033

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2,357.8

4,831.3

5,566.1

4,428

4,033

EPS (Unit Curr.)

26.66

54.76

63.32

50.64

46.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

800

1,000

900

900

300

Equity

441.3

440

438.8

437

435.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.45

16.37

20.46

20.03

18.16

PBDTM(%)

9.69

15.76

20.09

19.57

17.64

PATM(%)

4.6

9.11

12.61

11.49

10.57

Tech Mahindra: Related NEWS

Tech Mahindra reports ~29% growth in Q1 revenue; stock slips ~3%

Tech Mahindra reports ~29% growth in Q1 revenue; stock slips ~3%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Jul 2024|10:45 AM

The net profit for the period climbed by 28.8% to ₹851.5 Crore. The margin increased by almost 100 basis points to 8.5% from 7.35%.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tech Mahindra Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.