Tech Mahindra Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
51,995.5
53,290.2
44,646
37,855.1
36,867.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
51,995.5
53,290.2
44,646
37,855.1
36,867.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
927.4
965
1,115.1
788.3
1,192.4
Total Income
52,922.9
54,255.2
45,761.1
38,643.4
38,060.1
Total Expenditure
47,489.2
45,527.4
36,626
31,058.8
31,364.6
PBIDT
5,433.7
8,727.8
9,135.1
7,584.6
6,695.5
Interest
392.2
325.6
162.6
174
191.9
PBDT
5,041.5
8,402.2
8,972.5
7,410.6
6,503.6
Depreciation
1,817.1
1,956.7
1,520.4
1,457.7
1,445.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1,048
1,951.4
1,742.1
1,811.5
1,237.8
Deferred Tax
-220.4
-362.9
79.9
-211.6
-77.4
Reported Profit After Tax
2,396.8
4,857
5,630.1
4,353
3,897.4
Minority Interest After NP
39
25.7
64
-75
-135.6
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2,357.8
4,831.3
5,566.1
4,428
4,033
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2,357.8
4,831.3
5,566.1
4,428
4,033
EPS (Unit Curr.)
26.66
54.76
63.32
50.64
46.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
800
1,000
900
900
300
Equity
441.3
440
438.8
437
435.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.45
16.37
20.46
20.03
18.16
PBDTM(%)
9.69
15.76
20.09
19.57
17.64
PATM(%)
4.6
9.11
12.61
11.49
10.57
The net profit for the period climbed by 28.8% to ₹851.5 Crore. The margin increased by almost 100 basis points to 8.5% from 7.35%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
