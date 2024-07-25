Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|1,072
|₹0.050%
|7,2000%
|-
|-
|1,100
|₹0.250%
|9,0000%
|-
|-
|1,152
|₹0.05-92.85%
|9,6000%
|1,8000%
|₹3508.09%
|1,172
|₹0.85466.66%
|61,800-7.20%
|-
|-
|1,180
|₹0.70%
|9,6000%
|2,4000%
|₹3430.08%
|1,200
|₹0.6-14.28%
|1,63,2000%
|6000%
|₹295436.36%
|1,222
|₹0.1-50%
|79,200-10.81%
|-
|-
|1,242
|₹0.05-94.73%
|9,0000%
|6000%
|₹550%
|1,250
|₹0.650%
|57,0000%
|-
|-
|1,252
|₹0.05-75%
|11,400-17.39%
|-
|-
|1,262
|₹10%
|3,6000%
|-
|-
|1,270
|₹10%
|9,0000%
|22,200-2.63%
|₹258.650.01%
|1,272
|₹0.2-20%
|73,200-36.78%
|-
|-
|1,280
|₹0.80%
|17,4000%
|6000%
|₹144.40%
|1,282
|₹0.450%
|31,2000%
|-
|-
|1,290
|₹0.850%
|3,6000%
|12,6000%
|₹197-0.85%
|1,292
|₹0.05-75%
|12,600-52.27%
|28,8000%
|₹2220%
|1,300
|₹0.85-5.55%
|1,74,0000%
|4,8000%
|₹156.10%
|1,302
|₹0.05-66.66%
|30,000-10.71%
|6000%
|₹144.40%
|1,310
|₹2.20%
|31,8000%
|5,4000%
|₹2120%
|1,312
|₹0.1-50%
|52,200-2.24%
|19,2000%
|₹1350%
|1,320
|₹0.950%
|36,0000%
|15,600-18.75%
|₹2100.47%
|1,322
|₹0.1-50%
|97,200-1.81%
|4,8000%
|₹156.10%
|1,330
|₹1.050%
|42,6000%
|3,6000%
|₹1580%
|1,332
|₹0.05-83.33%
|22,2000%
|6,0000%
|₹1650%
|1,340
|₹1.750%
|66,6000%
|2,4000%
|₹171.50%
|1,342
|₹0.1-66.66%
|6,6000%
|21,0000%
|₹200.40%
|1,350
|₹1.15-8%
|1,83,6000%
|10,200-56.41%
|₹16317.98%
|1,352
|₹0.05-80%
|52,800-18.51%
|4,2000%
|₹147.60%
|1,360
|₹1.35-3.57%
|40,2000%
|12,000-25.92%
|₹1620%
|1,362
|₹0.05-85.71%
|30,000-3.84%
|2,4000%
|₹171.50%
|1,370
|₹2.650%
|13,2000%
|58,800-19.67%
|₹155-2.2%
|1,372
|₹0.15-62.5%
|1,78,200-17.72%
|36,6000%
|₹1460%
|1,380
|₹1.60%
|81,6000%
|9,0000%
|₹144.30%
|1,382
|₹0.1-60%
|24,0000%
|16,8000%
|₹118.30%
|1,390
|₹1.70%
|42,0000%
|25,200-8.69%
|₹119-12.75%
|1,392
|₹0.1-50%
|66,600-5.12%
|91,8000%
|₹141.10.53%
|1,400
|₹0.2525%
|13,2000%
|31,2000%
|₹112-12.5%
|1,402
|₹0.05-85.71%
|1,15,2000.52%
|13,2000%
|₹118.750%
|1,410
|₹2.30%
|45,6000%
|71,400-2.45%
|₹113.7-7.67%
|1,412
|₹0.05-85.71%
|1,03,200-2.27%
|0-100%
|₹91-27.22%
|1,420
|₹0.15-93.75%
|0-100%
|76,200-8.63%
|₹112.44.07%
|1,422
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,09,200-7.14%
|46,2000%
|₹117.5-0.25%
|1,430
|₹2.45-12.5%
|62,4000%
|1,36,2000%
|₹88-14.39%
|1,432
|₹0.05-75%
|1,11,600-12.26%
|6,6000%
|₹88.58.45%
|1,440
|₹0.05-75%
|7,800-61.76%
|2,32,200-2.27%
|₹101.524.61%
|1,442
|-
|-
|1,39,8000%
|₹98.60.61%
|1,450
|₹3.35-6.94%
|2,45,4000%
|78,600-2.96%
|₹80-3.14%
|1,452
|₹0.05-80%
|1,50,000-29.37%
|9,6000%
|₹39.552.59%
|1,460
|₹0.05-83.33%
|26,400-29.03%
|19,800-5.71%
|₹78.1515.09%
|1,462
|-
|-
|2,41,2000%
|₹803.62%
|1,470
|-
|-
|3,00,600-11.64%
|₹54-15.16%
|1,472
|₹0.05-92.3%
|2,86,200-7.19%
|17,400-23.68%
|₹43.85-17.65%
|1,480
|₹0.05-96.29%
|41,400-45.23%
|1,84,2000%
|₹53-0.37%
|1,482
|₹0.05-96.66%
|1,08,0008.43%
|42,6000%
|₹62.251.38%
|1,490
|-
|-
|70,800-28.04%
|₹29-34.61%
|1,492
|₹0.1-97.05%
|1,26,000-15.66%
|31,200-37.34%
|₹22.15-40.29%
|1,500
|₹0.1-98.11%
|99,600-25.89%
|1,09,800-16.81%
|₹16.45-54.62%
|1,502
|₹0.05-99.12%
|1,29,000-5.70%
|3,10,2000%
|₹46.52.42%
|1,510
|₹11.2-9.67%
|1,30,2000%
|2,08,200-37.36%
|₹13.65-48.19%
|1,512
|₹0.05-99.38%
|1,12,20011.97%
|48,600-23.58%
|₹5-80.27%
|1,520
|₹0.15-98.55%
|31,800-5.35%
|78,600-46.74%
|₹1-95.59%
|1,522
|₹2.65-76.23%
|48,60014.08%
|2,20,8000%
|₹353.09%
|1,530
|₹19.1-6.37%
|74,4000%
|22,200-82.03%
|₹1-93.78%
|1,532
|₹12.45-14.72%
|24,000-48.05%
|27,000-71.33%
|₹0.15-98.9%
|1,540
|₹15.75-21.83%
|19,2003.22%
|3,72,6000%
|₹23.25-5.48%
|1,550
|₹29.45-4.69%
|75,0000%
|39,600-55.40%
|₹0.05-99.36%
|1,552
|₹14.7-45.04%
|13,200-18.51%
|45,600-38.70%
|₹0.05-99.13%
|1,560
|₹33.852.88%
|2,4000%
|1,15,800-30.82%
|₹0.05-98.55%
|1,572
|₹32.85-21.87%
|9,000-11.76%
|25,800-23.21%
|₹0.1-96.55%
|1,580
|₹91.750%
|00%
|37,800-29.21%
|₹0.05-97.05%
|1,592
|₹70-35.18%
|13,8000%
|27,000-48.86%
|₹0.05-96.96%
|1,600
|₹63-3.81%
|18,6000%
|59,400-34%
|₹0.05-94.11%
|1,612
|₹117.950%
|2,4000%
|1,800-70%
|₹0.1-85.71%
|1,620
|₹81.1-0.06%
|3,0000%
|16,800-15.15%
|₹0.05-90%
|1,632
|-
|-
|2,37,0000%
|₹4.71.07%
|1,640
|₹98.950%
|2,4000%
|44,400-3.89%
|₹0.05-75%
|1,652
|₹169.70%
|1,2000%
|9,0000%
|₹3.3-1.49%
|1,660
|-
|-
|1,05,6000%
|₹2.30%
|1,680
|₹150.10%
|1,2000%
|23,4000%
|₹0.350%
|1,692
|-
|-
|9,6000%
|₹1.30%
|1,720
|-
|-
