Tech Mahindra Ltd Option Chain

1,704.3
(3.74%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--1,072₹0.050%7,2000%
--1,100₹0.250%9,0000%
--1,152₹0.05-92.85%9,6000%
1,8000%₹3508.09%1,172₹0.85466.66%61,800-7.20%
--1,180₹0.70%9,6000%
2,4000%₹3430.08%1,200₹0.6-14.28%1,63,2000%
6000%₹295436.36%1,222₹0.1-50%79,200-10.81%
--1,242₹0.05-94.73%9,0000%
6000%₹550%1,250₹0.650%57,0000%
--1,252₹0.05-75%11,400-17.39%
--1,262₹10%3,6000%
--1,270₹10%9,0000%
22,200-2.63%₹258.650.01%1,272₹0.2-20%73,200-36.78%
--1,280₹0.80%17,4000%
6000%₹144.40%1,282₹0.450%31,2000%
--1,290₹0.850%3,6000%
12,6000%₹197-0.85%1,292₹0.05-75%12,600-52.27%
28,8000%₹2220%1,300₹0.85-5.55%1,74,0000%
4,8000%₹156.10%1,302₹0.05-66.66%30,000-10.71%
6000%₹144.40%1,310₹2.20%31,8000%
5,4000%₹2120%1,312₹0.1-50%52,200-2.24%
19,2000%₹1350%1,320₹0.950%36,0000%
15,600-18.75%₹2100.47%1,322₹0.1-50%97,200-1.81%
4,8000%₹156.10%1,330₹1.050%42,6000%
3,6000%₹1580%1,332₹0.05-83.33%22,2000%
6,0000%₹1650%1,340₹1.750%66,6000%
2,4000%₹171.50%1,342₹0.1-66.66%6,6000%
21,0000%₹200.40%1,350₹1.15-8%1,83,6000%
10,200-56.41%₹16317.98%1,352₹0.05-80%52,800-18.51%
4,2000%₹147.60%1,360₹1.35-3.57%40,2000%
12,000-25.92%₹1620%1,362₹0.05-85.71%30,000-3.84%
2,4000%₹171.50%1,370₹2.650%13,2000%
58,800-19.67%₹155-2.2%1,372₹0.15-62.5%1,78,200-17.72%
36,6000%₹1460%1,380₹1.60%81,6000%
9,0000%₹144.30%1,382₹0.1-60%24,0000%
16,8000%₹118.30%1,390₹1.70%42,0000%
25,200-8.69%₹119-12.75%1,392₹0.1-50%66,600-5.12%
91,8000%₹141.10.53%1,400₹0.2525%13,2000%
31,2000%₹112-12.5%1,402₹0.05-85.71%1,15,2000.52%
13,2000%₹118.750%1,410₹2.30%45,6000%
71,400-2.45%₹113.7-7.67%1,412₹0.05-85.71%1,03,200-2.27%
0-100%₹91-27.22%1,420₹0.15-93.75%0-100%
76,200-8.63%₹112.44.07%1,422₹0.05-66.66%1,09,200-7.14%
46,2000%₹117.5-0.25%1,430₹2.45-12.5%62,4000%
1,36,2000%₹88-14.39%1,432₹0.05-75%1,11,600-12.26%
6,6000%₹88.58.45%1,440₹0.05-75%7,800-61.76%
2,32,200-2.27%₹101.524.61%1,442--
1,39,8000%₹98.60.61%1,450₹3.35-6.94%2,45,4000%
78,600-2.96%₹80-3.14%1,452₹0.05-80%1,50,000-29.37%
9,6000%₹39.552.59%1,460₹0.05-83.33%26,400-29.03%
19,800-5.71%₹78.1515.09%1,462--
2,41,2000%₹803.62%1,470--
3,00,600-11.64%₹54-15.16%1,472₹0.05-92.3%2,86,200-7.19%
17,400-23.68%₹43.85-17.65%1,480₹0.05-96.29%41,400-45.23%
1,84,2000%₹53-0.37%1,482₹0.05-96.66%1,08,0008.43%
42,6000%₹62.251.38%1,490--
70,800-28.04%₹29-34.61%1,492₹0.1-97.05%1,26,000-15.66%
31,200-37.34%₹22.15-40.29%1,500₹0.1-98.11%99,600-25.89%
1,09,800-16.81%₹16.45-54.62%1,502₹0.05-99.12%1,29,000-5.70%
3,10,2000%₹46.52.42%1,510₹11.2-9.67%1,30,2000%
2,08,200-37.36%₹13.65-48.19%1,512₹0.05-99.38%1,12,20011.97%
48,600-23.58%₹5-80.27%1,520₹0.15-98.55%31,800-5.35%
78,600-46.74%₹1-95.59%1,522₹2.65-76.23%48,60014.08%
2,20,8000%₹353.09%1,530₹19.1-6.37%74,4000%
22,200-82.03%₹1-93.78%1,532₹12.45-14.72%24,000-48.05%
27,000-71.33%₹0.15-98.9%1,540₹15.75-21.83%19,2003.22%
3,72,6000%₹23.25-5.48%1,550₹29.45-4.69%75,0000%
39,600-55.40%₹0.05-99.36%1,552₹14.7-45.04%13,200-18.51%
45,600-38.70%₹0.05-99.13%1,560₹33.852.88%2,4000%
1,15,800-30.82%₹0.05-98.55%1,572₹32.85-21.87%9,000-11.76%
25,800-23.21%₹0.1-96.55%1,580₹91.750%00%
37,800-29.21%₹0.05-97.05%1,592₹70-35.18%13,8000%
27,000-48.86%₹0.05-96.96%1,600₹63-3.81%18,6000%
59,400-34%₹0.05-94.11%1,612₹117.950%2,4000%
1,800-70%₹0.1-85.71%1,620₹81.1-0.06%3,0000%
16,800-15.15%₹0.05-90%1,632--
2,37,0000%₹4.71.07%1,640₹98.950%2,4000%
44,400-3.89%₹0.05-75%1,652₹169.70%1,2000%
9,0000%₹3.3-1.49%1,660--
1,05,6000%₹2.30%1,680₹150.10%1,2000%
23,4000%₹0.350%1,692--
9,6000%₹1.30%1,720--

Tech Mahindra reports ~29% growth in Q1 revenue; stock slips ~3%

Tech Mahindra reports ~29% growth in Q1 revenue; stock slips ~3%

26 Jul 2024|10:45 AM

The net profit for the period climbed by 28.8% to ₹851.5 Crore. The margin increased by almost 100 basis points to 8.5% from 7.35%.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

