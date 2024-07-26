iifl-logo-icon 1
Tech Mahindra Ltd Key Ratios

1,670.05
(0.59%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.93

2.67

19.8

5.6

Op profit growth

18

23.37

16.96

12.55

EBIT growth

24.26

16.56

4.24

26.53

Net profit growth

25.7

9.79

6.13

35.08

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.96

17.95

14.94

15.3

EBIT margin

17.04

16.18

14.25

16.38

Net profit margin

12.46

11.69

10.93

12.34

RoCE

25.94

22.63

22.03

25.16

RoNW

5.37

4.74

4.95

5.38

RoA

4.74

4.08

4.22

4.74

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

64.15

49.81

44.71

42.86

Dividend per share

30

45

15

14

Cash EPS

46.09

33.98

29.68

30.73

Book value per share

306.35

284.5

250.28

213.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

23.37

19.9

12.63

14.89

P/CEPS

32.52

29.16

19.03

20.76

P/B

4.89

3.48

2.25

2.99

EV/EBIDTA

15.8

12.66

8.22

10.1

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

32.54

Tax payout

-24.45

-26.88

-22.91

-22.39

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

85.69

80.07

69.67

70.19

Inventory days

0.26

0.28

0.5

0.75

Creditor days

-35.04

-37.05

-33.76

-29.85

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-46.81

-35.2

-27.38

-31.04

Net debt / equity

-0.05

0

0.02

-0.03

Net debt / op. profit

-0.16

0

0.09

-0.13

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-49.91

-50.97

-51.02

-54.02

Other costs

-32.11

-31.06

-34.03

-30.67

