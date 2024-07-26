Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.93
2.67
19.8
5.6
Op profit growth
18
23.37
16.96
12.55
EBIT growth
24.26
16.56
4.24
26.53
Net profit growth
25.7
9.79
6.13
35.08
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.96
17.95
14.94
15.3
EBIT margin
17.04
16.18
14.25
16.38
Net profit margin
12.46
11.69
10.93
12.34
RoCE
25.94
22.63
22.03
25.16
RoNW
5.37
4.74
4.95
5.38
RoA
4.74
4.08
4.22
4.74
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
64.15
49.81
44.71
42.86
Dividend per share
30
45
15
14
Cash EPS
46.09
33.98
29.68
30.73
Book value per share
306.35
284.5
250.28
213.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
23.37
19.9
12.63
14.89
P/CEPS
32.52
29.16
19.03
20.76
P/B
4.89
3.48
2.25
2.99
EV/EBIDTA
15.8
12.66
8.22
10.1
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
32.54
Tax payout
-24.45
-26.88
-22.91
-22.39
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
85.69
80.07
69.67
70.19
Inventory days
0.26
0.28
0.5
0.75
Creditor days
-35.04
-37.05
-33.76
-29.85
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-46.81
-35.2
-27.38
-31.04
Net debt / equity
-0.05
0
0.02
-0.03
Net debt / op. profit
-0.16
0
0.09
-0.13
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-49.91
-50.97
-51.02
-54.02
Other costs
-32.11
-31.06
-34.03
-30.67
