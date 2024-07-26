iifl-logo-icon 1
Tech Mahindra Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,704.3
(3.74%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Tech Mahindra Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0.02%

0.02%

0.02%

0.02%

0.02%

Indian

35%

35.02%

35.06%

35.08%

35.1%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

54.83%

54.2%

53.84%

53.76%

53.52%

Non-Institutions

10.13%

10.75%

11.07%

11.12%

11.34%

Total Non-Promoter

64.97%

64.95%

64.91%

64.89%

64.86%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Tech Mahindra: Related NEWS

Tech Mahindra reports ~29% growth in Q1 revenue; stock slips ~3%

Tech Mahindra reports ~29% growth in Q1 revenue; stock slips ~3%

26 Jul 2024|10:45 AM

The net profit for the period climbed by 28.8% to ₹851.5 Crore. The margin increased by almost 100 basis points to 8.5% from 7.35%.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Read More

