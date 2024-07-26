Tech Mahindra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
490
488.4
489.5
489.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22,680.5
24,715.5
25,720.2
24,526.6
Net Worth
23,170.5
25,203.9
26,209.7
25,015.8
Minority Interest
Debt
467.5
579.1
616.9
518.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
153.6
26.9
134.2
82.1
Total Liabilities
23,791.6
25,809.9
26,960.8
25,616.7
Fixed Assets
3,318.7
3,689
3,765.7
3,159.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
13,213.7
13,320.3
14,532
16,552.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
767.8
462.7
408.5
487.5
Networking Capital
4,969.6
7,134.1
6,892.7
4,367.6
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
9,437.3
10,351.6
9,900.8
7,238.8
Debtor Days
104.06
89.13
Other Current Assets
6,558
7,034.7
5,724.7
4,968.9
Sundry Creditors
-4,445.7
-4,201.6
-3,123.5
-2,574.2
Creditor Days
32.83
31.69
Other Current Liabilities
-6,580
-6,050.6
-5,609.3
-5,265.9
Cash
1,521.8
1,203.8
1,361.9
1,050.1
Total Assets
23,791.6
25,809.9
26,960.8
25,616.7
