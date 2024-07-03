Tech Mahindra Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
13,313.2
13,005.5
12,871.3
13,101.3
12,863.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13,313.2
13,005.5
12,871.3
13,101.3
12,863.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
522.1
147.3
379.9
92.3
264.2
Total Income
13,835.3
13,152.8
13,251.2
13,193.6
13,128.1
Total Expenditure
11,563
11,441
11,772.2
11,954.9
11,949.6
PBIDT
2,272.3
1,711.8
1,479
1,238.7
1,178.5
Interest
89
71.5
58.5
116.5
97.5
PBDT
2,183.3
1,640.3
1,420.5
1,122.2
1,081
Depreciation
469.8
462.2
461.4
443.4
465.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
633.7
356.7
279.6
160.1
258.3
Deferred Tax
-177.7
-43.4
15.3
-5
-148.3
Reported Profit After Tax
1,257.5
864.8
664.2
523.7
505.3
Minority Interest After NP
7.4
13.3
3.2
13.3
11.4
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,250.1
851.5
661
510.4
493.9
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,250.1
851.5
661
510.4
493.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14.12
9.62
7.48
5.77
5.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
300
0
0
0
0
Equity
442.1
441.9
441.3
441
440.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.06
13.16
11.49
9.45
9.16
PBDTM(%)
16.39
12.61
11.03
8.56
8.4
PATM(%)
9.44
6.64
5.16
3.99
3.92
The net profit for the period climbed by 28.8% to ₹851.5 Crore. The margin increased by almost 100 basis points to 8.5% from 7.35%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.