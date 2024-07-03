iifl-logo-icon 1
Tech Mahindra Ltd Quarterly Results

1,669.65
(-0.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

13,313.2

13,005.5

12,871.3

13,101.3

12,863.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13,313.2

13,005.5

12,871.3

13,101.3

12,863.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

522.1

147.3

379.9

92.3

264.2

Total Income

13,835.3

13,152.8

13,251.2

13,193.6

13,128.1

Total Expenditure

11,563

11,441

11,772.2

11,954.9

11,949.6

PBIDT

2,272.3

1,711.8

1,479

1,238.7

1,178.5

Interest

89

71.5

58.5

116.5

97.5

PBDT

2,183.3

1,640.3

1,420.5

1,122.2

1,081

Depreciation

469.8

462.2

461.4

443.4

465.7

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

633.7

356.7

279.6

160.1

258.3

Deferred Tax

-177.7

-43.4

15.3

-5

-148.3

Reported Profit After Tax

1,257.5

864.8

664.2

523.7

505.3

Minority Interest After NP

7.4

13.3

3.2

13.3

11.4

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,250.1

851.5

661

510.4

493.9

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,250.1

851.5

661

510.4

493.9

EPS (Unit Curr.)

14.12

9.62

7.48

5.77

5.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

300

0

0

0

0

Equity

442.1

441.9

441.3

441

440.7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.06

13.16

11.49

9.45

9.16

PBDTM(%)

16.39

12.61

11.03

8.56

8.4

PATM(%)

9.44

6.64

5.16

3.99

3.92

Tech Mahindra: Related NEWS

Tech Mahindra reports ~29% growth in Q1 revenue; stock slips ~3%

Tech Mahindra reports ~29% growth in Q1 revenue; stock slips ~3%

26 Jul 2024|10:45 AM

The net profit for the period climbed by 28.8% to ₹851.5 Crore. The margin increased by almost 100 basis points to 8.5% from 7.35%.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Tech Mahindra Ltd

