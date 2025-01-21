iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tech Mahindra Q3 shows 1.2% revenue growth, 21% net profit drop

21 Jan 2025 , 10:17 PM

Tech Mahindra posted 1.2% constant currency revenue growth on a sequential basis for the December quarter of FY23. Revenue in Dollar terms was recorded at $1,567 million. This translated into Rupee revenue worth ₹13,286 crore on a sequential basis for the last quarter.

Correspondingly, there is a net profit of ₹983 crore – 21.4% lower as compared to its Q2 FY23 number of ₹1,250 crore. EBIT for the quarter rose 5.4% to ₹1,350 crore from ₹1,280.4 crore in the September quarter. EBIT margin expanded to 10.2% from 9.6% in the previous quarter due to operational efficiency.

Tech Mahindra added net new deal wins worth $745 million during the quarter, indicative of growth across key verticals. CEO Mohit Joshi pointed to better deal wins in focus markets and sustained operating margin expansion despite cross-currency headwinds. CFO Rohit Anand highlighted accelerated free cash flow generation, along with growth in both EBIT margins and operating PAT, supported by initiatives under Project Fortius. The company remains focused on optimizing working capital management and expanding deal wins across core sectors and markets.

Related Tags

  • Q3 result
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Tech Mahindra news
  • Tech Mahindra Q3
  • Tech Mahindra Q3 Result
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

indices may open higher on Jan 22, 2025

indices may open higher on Jan 22, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jan 2025|07:54 AM
Aether Industries Q3 Profit Soars 149%, Revenue Up 42%

Aether Industries Q3 Profit Soars 149%, Revenue Up 42%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jan 2025|11:53 PM
Tech Mahindra Q3 shows 1.2% revenue growth, 21% net profit drop

Tech Mahindra Q3 shows 1.2% revenue growth, 21% net profit drop

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jan 2025|10:17 PM
RBL Bank Q3 Profit Plunges 86% YoY Amid Surging Provisions

RBL Bank Q3 Profit Plunges 86% YoY Amid Surging Provisions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jan 2025|01:31 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on January 21, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on January 21, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jan 2025|01:25 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.