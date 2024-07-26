Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
34,726.1
29,640.9
29,225.4
27,228.1
yoy growth (%)
17.15
1.42
7.33
14.92
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-11,054.2
-9,162.6
-9,282.7
-8,447.3
As % of sales
31.83
30.91
31.76
31.02
Other costs
-18,186.6
-15,148
-16,242.6
-13,611.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
52.37
51.1
55.57
49.99
Operating profit
5,485.3
5,330.3
3,700.1
5,169.1
OPM
15.79
17.98
12.66
18.98
Depreciation
-659.9
-662.3
-667.4
-659.2
Interest expense
-63.6
-63.2
-66.7
-43.1
Other income
1,522.8
921.8
2,366.2
959.8
Profit before tax
6,284.6
5,526.6
5,332.2
5,426.6
Taxes
-1,371.5
-1,287.5
-797.7
-1,046.9
Tax rate
-21.82
-23.29
-14.96
-19.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4,913.1
4,239.1
4,534.5
4,379.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4,913.1
4,239.1
4,534.5
4,379.7
yoy growth (%)
15.89
-6.51
3.53
9.65
NPM
14.14
14.3
15.51
16.08
The net profit for the period climbed by 28.8% to ₹851.5 Crore. The margin increased by almost 100 basis points to 8.5% from 7.35%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
