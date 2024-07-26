iifl-logo-icon 1
Tech Mahindra Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,669.65
(-0.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

34,726.1

29,640.9

29,225.4

27,228.1

yoy growth (%)

17.15

1.42

7.33

14.92

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-11,054.2

-9,162.6

-9,282.7

-8,447.3

As % of sales

31.83

30.91

31.76

31.02

Other costs

-18,186.6

-15,148

-16,242.6

-13,611.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

52.37

51.1

55.57

49.99

Operating profit

5,485.3

5,330.3

3,700.1

5,169.1

OPM

15.79

17.98

12.66

18.98

Depreciation

-659.9

-662.3

-667.4

-659.2

Interest expense

-63.6

-63.2

-66.7

-43.1

Other income

1,522.8

921.8

2,366.2

959.8

Profit before tax

6,284.6

5,526.6

5,332.2

5,426.6

Taxes

-1,371.5

-1,287.5

-797.7

-1,046.9

Tax rate

-21.82

-23.29

-14.96

-19.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4,913.1

4,239.1

4,534.5

4,379.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4,913.1

4,239.1

4,534.5

4,379.7

yoy growth (%)

15.89

-6.51

3.53

9.65

NPM

14.14

14.3

15.51

16.08




