Board approves Dividend Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 28/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each (560%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the Members approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain close from Saturday, 20th July, 2024 to Friday, 26th July, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM and reckoning entitlement to the Final Dividend recommended.