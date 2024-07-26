|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|19 Oct 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|15
|300
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 19th Oct 2024 Dividend approved by the Board at its meeting Declared Interim dividend of Rs. 15/- per equity shares of Rs. 5/- each i.e. 300% of the face Record date for the interim dividend is 1st November 2024
|Dividend
|25 Apr 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|-
|28
|560
|Final
|Board approves Dividend Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 28/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each (560%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the Members approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain close from Saturday, 20th July, 2024 to Friday, 26th July, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM and reckoning entitlement to the Final Dividend recommended.
Invest wise with Expert advice
